Horoscopes for Saturday, August 17, 2019

Aries If you want to start a new exercise routine, Mars will give you all the energy you need as it moves into your sixth house of health and service. In fact, you'll need to participate in moderate exercise every day to help relieve stress... Mars can also indicate illness, so keep your focus on good health habits. You can get a great deal accomplished at work, but it may be despite the interference of competitive co-workers. Lucky Number 430 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus The Bull is feeling feisty as lusty Mars enters your fifth house of pleasure and romance, where it will remain for several weeks. Competitive situations will only serve to drive you to greater performances, making this a wonderful transit for athletes. Romance is exciting, but don't expect gentle displays of affection. Passionate, sexual expressions will command your attention. Lucky Number 482 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini The month ends on an argumentative note as irritable Mars enters your fourth house of home and family. If you are frustrated with your parents, don't take it out on your mate or co-workers unless you want to spend the entire month quarrelling. While you should have more energy for home improvements, accidents are also more likely. Go slowly and proceed with caution. Lucky Number 194 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Get ready to speak your mind as assertive Mars storms your third house of communication. Some of you may have trouble getting along with siblings and neighbors, while others will be frustrated by opinionated in-laws. With tact and good timing, you should be able to express your views in a way that will make a positive expression. Then again, you could totally lose your cool and tell the whole world off! Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Your drive to earn money and gather resources moves into high gear as aggressive Mars enters conscientious Virgo and your second house of personal finances. This is your chance to move ahead on your own terms... it may mean more work for you, but you can claim all the credit in the end. There may be some battles with others over just who gets what, but your detailed accounts will save the day. Lucky Number 972 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo With aggressive Mars in your sign, many Virgins will be charging forward at full speed. This can be a time of great progress if you use this energy constructively. Most people will be excited and impressed by your presence, but you will also invite a great deal of opposition. If you like a good fight, then the next few weeks are for you! Lucky Number 191 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra If you start to feel edgy and nervous, blame it on Mars kicking up dirt in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is not the time to begin anything new... with Mars behind the scenes you are better of finishing what you have already started. Guard your health carefully throughout the month as you are likely to have a weakened immune system. Lucky Number 153 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Get set to compete, or conversely, work strenuously within a team, as aggressive Mars kicks butt in your eleventh house of friends and associates. This can be a highly creative and productive month, but tempers run high whenever you are in a group of people. Romance intensifies but takes on a more sexual tone as tenderness falls by the wayside. Lucky Number 989 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Aggressive Mars moves into your tenth house of career and reputation today, kicking off several weeks of clawing your way to the top. Unfortunately, your drive and ambition won't be appreciated by everyone, so try to remain as diplomatic and tactful during this time. You'll find it harder than ever to maintain a healthy balance between work and family, so plan your strategy now. Lucky Number 263 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn It may be hard to keep you at home now that driven Mars has entered your ninth house of travel and adventure. You are likely to devour any educational materials that come your way, whether it's a series on The Discovery Channel or a class at your local college. However, those with in-laws may find their nerves beginning to fray in the coming weeks. Lucky Number 177 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Lusty Mars enters your eighth house of sex, money and power, increasing your desire for all three! You are likely to have greater energy and stamina in pursuing your goals, but less sensitivity for others. Likewise, others may see you more as a commodity than a unique soul. Lucky Number 086 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn