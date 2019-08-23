Horoscopes for Friday, August 23, 2019

Aries If you want to get on with your work today and you're surrounded by other people, you'd better wear some ear-plugs. Otherwise, you're likely to be distracted by a lot of chatter and gossip. Do your best to confine these chats to your breaks or lunch-hour. When you are able to work you'll find it easy to put your thoughts down on paper, so get writing. Lucky Number 390 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus As Mercury moves into Virgo, there's nothing you'll like better than having a good old natter with whoever happens to be around. Ideally, you should get together with someone who makes your world go round and then chat away about whatever pops into your head. If you meet someone new now you'll share a relationship in which communications are highlighted for some reason. Lucky Number 569 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Gather some of your loved ones around you and talk to them. As Mercury moves into your 4th house, you're in the mood for some clever conversation -- although that might be rather difficult if certain people get their own way and manage to hog the limelight. You might also have more visitors or phone calls than usual, so get set for a day full of pleasant interruptions and little incidents. Lucky Number 291 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Let's face it, you could talk the hind leg off a donkey or the ears off your best friend today. You have plenty to say, so get it off your chest. You may have a burning desire to impart some fascinating news, but try not to hog the conversation completely so that everyone else has no choice but to listen or to walk away. If you aren't careful, they'll do the latter through sheer boredom. Not good news. Lucky Number 271 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo If you're currently having a clash with someone over what both of you deem to be most important in life, try to talk it through now. There will be plenty to get off your chest but you must allow the other person to get a word in too, otherwise they'll soon add that to their list of complaints. Lucky Number 620 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo What a chatterbox! I'm talking about you, by the way. As Mercury swings into your sign, you're reluctant to draw breath and will thoroughly enjoy chattering about whatever pops into your head. However, do be considerate about this and do not hog the conversation if it's obvious that your companion is bursting with things to tell you. A little give and take is needed. Lucky Number 837 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra This is an excellent day for talking about things that are dear to your heart, or which you normally like to keep secret. You'll be choosy about who you talk to, because you'll have to feel that you trust them. If someone wants to confide in you, make sure that you can keep their secrets. If you can't it might be better to suggest that they talk to someone else. Lucky Number 810 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio This is a fantastic day for mind-stretching conversations that encourage you to take a wider view of the world. Once you get started you won't want to stop, especially if you're talking to people who stir up your imagination and who are prepared to listen to your views. You'll also have fun if you can hang out with a buddy and just shoot the breeze. Lucky Number 467 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius This is a great day for talking to someone who has the wisdom, experience and knowledge that you really admire. This might be your boss, some other authority figure, an older relative, or anyone else who you feel is your mentor. They could give you some helpful hints, point you in the right direction, or simply listen as you pour your heart out. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Open your mind to all sorts of new possibilities as Mercury dances into Virgo, or you'll miss out on many exciting experiences. The prospect of long-distance travel could appeal now, or you might consider enrolling in a college course that starts next term. You're full of curiosity about the world and you won't be satisfied unless you can find out as much about it as possible. Lucky Number 605 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius A typical Aquarian can't bear people who are possessive or jealous, so you'll take a dim view of a certain person's current behavior. Are they demanding that you spend all your spare time with them? Or do they keep questioning you about your movements whenever you're out of their sight. Put your foot down, and establish boundaries! Lucky Number 841 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn