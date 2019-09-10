Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Aries
It won't take much for you to be lost in a world of your own today and you don't want to come back down to earth. Maybe you're retreating from unpleasant memories or you're simply finding your surroundings too harsh. Be careful if you're dealing with friends today, because someone is sending out confusing or misleading messages.
Lucky Number763
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Double-check everything if you're filling in forms, writing important letters or doing anything else connected with red tape today. Your mind won't really be on the job and, as a result, you could make some silly mistakes that you'll kick yourself about when you discover them later on. It won't help if someone is subtly trying to undermine you, either. A love letter may arrive out of the blue.
Lucky Number615
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Oh dear! You strongly suspect that someone thinks they're on the road to sainthood today and they want everyone else to know it. For instance, they might do someone a favor and then tell everyone all about it. Do your best to avoid falling into the same trap of doing something for others and then convincing yourself that it shows what a wonderful person you are.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You're lost in thought today, making it difficult to concentrate on anything that requires a clear head. What's more, you're very susceptible to the charms of a certain person right now, and thoughts of them may intrude whenever you try to focus on anything else. You'll enjoy daydreaming about them, but don't confuse fantasy and wishful thinking with reality.
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
You may be upset about what happened yesterday but this isn't the day to sort it out. Instead of being the dogmatic Leo you're now almost too eager to see the other person's point of view and keep them sweet. In fact, you're willing to agree to almost anything if it will prevent a row, and that might mean the other person will take advantage of you in order to emerge the victor.
Lucky Number260
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
You long to do the right thing today, and that might mean bending over backwards to help others at considerable inconvenience to yourself. However, you should ask yourself why you're doing this. Is it because of a genuine desire to help, because you want to be seen to be a nice person or because you hope to gain something by it? There's a lot to think about.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
It's difficult to keep track of your feelings today, which could lead to confusion or mixed messages. You're very susceptible to what's going on around you, so you'll be strongly influenced by the mood of whoever you talk to. You may also be trying to pretend that certain problems don't exist, or busy convincing yourself that something is true when you know deep down that it's false.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Your thoughts are drifting all over the place today, making it difficult to concentrate on anything for long. This is not what you need if you're at work, and you'll have to struggle to keep on top of things and not make mistakes. There could also be a misunderstanding with a loved one because neither of you is being clear about what you want from the other one.
Lucky Number233
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
It's best not to believe everything you hear today, because someone could easily get their facts muddled. There's also a chance that they may be carried away by the emotional power of what they're saying, and end up placing undue emphasis on some things, and ignoring others completely. A good attempt at propaganda - try not to fall for it.
Lucky Number167
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You aren't a suspicious person by nature, but you can't help wondering what a certain someone is up to. Are they trying to pull a fast one or hoping to hoodwink you in some way? Right now, it's impossible to know whether you're imagining the whole thing, which means you can't reach any conclusive decisions, but you'll certainly want to keep your eyes open in the future.
Lucky Number488
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
You're in a wistful frame of mind, making you reluctant to face facts or deal with harsh truths. Instead, you're showing a distinct tendency to bury your head in the sand in the hope that anything nasty will soon go away. But it won't, of course, so you'll have to tackle it another day when you're feeling more resilient and better able to cope.
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
What's wrong? You're feeling lackluster, with a strong desire to retreat from the world. If you're simply tired and could do with a break, perhaps something is weighing on your mind and draining your energy. Steer clear of any food or drink that doesn't always agree with you, because it will have quite a detrimental effect.
