Horoscopes for Sunday, September 29, 2019

Aries A certain person is brimming with good ideas today, and they know it. They could easily get carried away with enthusiasm, and you'll probably be swept along with them. However, try to keep at least one foot on terra firma, to avoid getting caught up in projects that have more to do with hot air and inflated ideas than reality. It's great to dream but don't indulge in total fantasies. Lucky Number 185 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus You're thinking and talking big today, and you don't want to put any limit on your imagination. That's perfect if you're normally rather hidebound and reserved, because you'll benefit from pushing yourself further than normal. But if you already have a tendency to hatch overblown or overambitious plans, you might get really carried away now and develop strategies that haven't a hope of ever seeing the light of day. So know your limitations and then you'll do really well. Lucky Number 521 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Busy, busy, busy! You're rushing around so much, and at such speed, that you'll probably meet yourself coming through a doorway. Right now you need to be active, both mentally and physically. In fact, you're at your most Geminian today because you need to have your fingers in lots of pies and you'll relish the chance to show how versatile and inventive you can be. Lucky Number 822 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer This is a fantastic day in which all your energies are being channeled towards your home and family. You believe that you're capable of achieving almost anything right now, and you might even be able to pull a couple of rabbits out of hats if necessary. Although it's exhilarating to be so far-sighted and optimistic, it would be a shame to waste your efforts on projects that are way beyond your time, scope or pocket. Stick to what you know you can do, and then marvel at the results. Lucky Number 281 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo The sky's the limit as far as you're concerned today. You're full of optimism and bravado, and you need a lot to prove. This is a day when you can achieve a tremendous amount if you're sensible, but if you're foolish you'll fall flat on your face. Try to stop yourself making promises you can't keep, doing things that are beyond your scope, and saying things that you don't mean, and all will be well. Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo This is an absolutely brilliant day for spending large amounts of money - provided you have the funds, of course! Mind you, you'll still happily splash around your cash even if you can't afford it, because you're driven by a wild impulse to spend. Try to exercise some caution, even though this seems very boring at the time, otherwise you could land yourself in hot water. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You're full of optimism and enthusiasm today, which propels you forward at the rate of knots. You may be in such a hurry to achieve things that you end up slowing yourself down because your hands can't operate as quickly as your brain. Big ideas that come to you now seem irresistible and some of them will be strokes of genius, but you must resist the urge to rush in where angels fear to tread. Being impulsive is one thing, being foolish quite another. Lucky Number 687 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio It's a super day for making some big plans, although they probably aren't yet ready to see the light of day. Maybe you haven't got everything in place yet or this simply isn't a favorable time to get your ideas off the ground. Do your best to be realistic about their chances of success, because it's one thing to push yourself further than usual and quite another to be totally unrealistic. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You're full of big ideas and can't wait to tell everyone all about them, whether they want to listen or not. Right now you're absolutely bursting with enthusiasm and optimism, so you may be tempted to make promises that seem entirely possible but which may turn out to be impossible to fulfil in the long run. Lucky Number 777 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You're in danger of opening your mouth and saying far more than you intended. That's because you'll soon get carried away by enthusiasm or emotion, and then say the first thing that comes into your head. Be very careful when you're with people who are easily offended or who could make life difficult for you if you step out of line. You don't want to blot your copybook with them. Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Your tongue could run away with you today, so you end up making promises you can't keep or exaggerating wildly about something. You'll probably get on your soap box and try to convert everyone to your way of thinking, especially if you think you're in the right morally or ethically. Try to tone all this down, otherwise you'll waste a marvellous opportunity to use your brain and come up with some fantastic ideas. Lucky Number 437 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo