Horoscopes for Friday, October 18, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Be very careful tackling anything that requires careful thinking or a logical approach today, because it's going to be difficult. Your mind simply isn't working along those lines right now, so don't float off into all sorts of tangents at the most inconvenient times. Avoid making any important decisions until this phase has passed.

Lucky Number

762

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Keep well away from any sort of negotiation or discussion today because it's highly likely to create confusion. Someone will try to lead you up the garden path, perhaps by omitting to give you some vital information. You should also be very careful when talking to people, in case you inadvertently give them the wrong impression.

Lucky Number

933

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Do your best to be honest and straightforward when talking to others today, otherwise you may accidentally mislead them or give them the wrong impression. This is especially important when talking to colleagues and customers, or when taking part in a medical consultation. It will be better to spell things out rather than to leave anything to chance.

Lucky Number

860

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your mind is all over the place today, making it difficult to keep track of your thoughts. You struggle to remember things or concentrate on what you're doing. Be careful when handling financial matters because you could get into a muddle or add things up wrongly, so double check everything you do. It will be a hassle to have to sort things out later on.

Lucky Number

496

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Someone isn't thinking clearly. They're confused and as a result everyone else may be as well! Bear this in mind if you hear anything that doesn't add up, especially if it seems heavily slanted in one direction or strongly in favor of a particular way of thinking. And don't fall into the same trap yourself of being biased or getting your facts wrong!

Lucky Number

614

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's difficult to understand what somebody is talking about today because they don't seem to be making much sense. Or is it more that you're getting hold of the wrong end of the stick? Either way, you need to clarify exactly what's been said before acting on it, especially if it relates to something medical. You should also try to avoid believing only what you want to believe right now.

Lucky Number

194

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's hard to keep track of your thoughts today and especially difficult when considering anything to do with money. If you have to face a nasty situation you'll do anything to avoid it, even to the point of kidding yourself that everything is okay when deep down you know it isn't. Be careful, too, when shopping in case there's a muddle about how much something costs or you lose a precious possession somewhere along the line. Take care!

Lucky Number

155

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Take extra care today because you aren't thinking straight. You're distracted by an emotional or family matter or perhaps you're just in a world of your own. Whatever the reasons for your scattered thoughts, the fact is that this isn't a good day to reach decisions or make important commitments because you can't weigh up the pros and cons. Wait a few days before making up your mind.

Lucky Number

211

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There are lots of distractions today, making it hard to concentrate on anything for long. Your mind simply isn't working that way right now, so it will be a struggle to do anything complicated or detailed because your thoughts will keep going walkabout. Be careful if you're tempted to avoid a difficult issue by telling a little white lie or a fib, because you could easily be caught out.

Lucky Number

095

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You've normally got your head screwed on the right way when it comes to anything financial but there's a lot of confusion and complication in the air today, making it difficult for you to work out what's going on. Maybe someone is deliberately pulling the wool over your eyes or perhaps you're refusing to look at the facts for some reason. But either way, don't make any important financial decisions now in case you have second thoughts when it's too late.

Lucky Number

391

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Be careful today, especially if you're supposed to be making an important decision or signing an agreement, because things aren't quite as straightforward as they seem. Someone may have withheld some facts from you, whether deliberately or not, which means you won't be fully in the picture. Avoid making any big decisions or commitments. Wait a few days until you're more aware of what's going on.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Someone is telling fibs. It will be difficult to know who, but you'll get a clue when their story doesn't add up or it doesn't fit your knowledge of the facts. But before you accuse this person of being an out-and-out liar, bear in mind that they might have got confused or may be embroidering the story simply to make it sound better. Another option is that you've misinterpreted what you've been told and have got the wrong end of the stick.

Lucky Number

591

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
