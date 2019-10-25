Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, October 25, 2019

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Put on your tin hat, Aries, as the cosmic atmosphere turns to work and health. This makes it more difficult to answer back or say what you think. Try to be diplomatic, as it will make the difference between creating a lot of bad feeling and resolving the problem.

Lucky Number

967

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You feel as though you have a lot on your plate and you seem to be coping with it well as the cosmic atmosphere changes. Rather than soldiering on by yourself, can you delegate some of your work or ask someone to give you a hand? You'll be especially grumpy if others are taking it easy while you're slogging your guts out.

Lucky Number

096

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The closer you are to someone, the more likely you are to rub each other up the wrong way. Maybe you both need to clear the air over recent problems, especially if that will ease the pressure. One of you may be feeling rather possessive of the other one, so there could be a disagreement about the amount of time you spend together and the time you spend apart.

Lucky Number

218

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's a tricky day, so take care. There's a strained atmosphere between you and loved ones, putting you on the defensive and making you tense. The results are inevitable - you'll end up having a row with someone. Maybe you need to do this, so you can clear the air and find out where you both stand. But don't drag in ancient grudges that have nothing to do with the current circumstances.

Lucky Number

912

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

Life is slightly fraught today. If someone is in an agitated and harassed state, living on their nerves and making things rather difficult for everyone around them, try to sort it out without creating a bad vibe. If you're busy at work, do your best and ask for help if necessary. There's only so much you can accomplish on your own.

Lucky Number

395

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

OK, so you're worried about what a loved one is spending their money on, or what you see as the bad choices they're making in their life. But does that give you the right to interfere in what they're doing and tell them where they're going wrong? You think it does, but the other person may not agree, so don't be surprised if they tell you in no uncertain terms to mind your own business.

Lucky Number

573

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Life is slightly tense today. People may be taking you for granted, or perhaps you're stewing about an episode from your past that has suddenly started to bug you again. Whatever's wrong, do your best to talk about it rationally and clear the air. But don't start the Third World War if that isn't necessary.

Lucky Number

526

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You'll have to bite your lip to stop yourself blurting out things that would have been better left unsaid today. However, it's one of those days when it's hard to censor yourself because you don't seem to have much control over what you say. No sooner has a thought popped into your brain than it's popped out of your mouth. So be prepared to do lots of apologizing if you accidentally upset or offend someone.

Lucky Number

878

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There's tension in the air today and it's difficult to cope. Is there a clash between a forthcoming social event and the money it will cost? Or is someone upset about the amount of time you've been spending with a friend. Do your best to clear the air and sort things out without making them more difficult than they are already.

Lucky Number

117

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's a testing, awkward day and you're feeling fraught as though you have the cares of the world on your shoulders. You may also feel that you have to spend the entire day with your nose pressed firmly to the grindstone, either because that's the only way to get through your workload or because that will win you the respect of other people. But take care not to extract all the fun out of the day and to replace it with duty, obligation and depression.

Lucky Number

138

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Be careful what you say today because someone might be easily offended. An off-the-cuff remark doesn't come out the way you intended, or you accidentally put your foot in it. Watch out, too, that you don't blurt out something that was meant to be a secret. It's one of those days when it's awfully hard to be tactful and when other people are huffy. Not a good combination!

Lucky Number

299

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If there's a lot of friction between you and a close friend or lover, are you getting on each other's nerves? Or are there problems connected with jealousy and desire to control the relationship. Try not to be the one who's being so heavy-handed because you won't gain anything by it and you might even be the loser. Nevertheless, it will be healthy for you both to say what you think, even if that does mean having a row. It's important to clear the air right now.

Lucky Number

464

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
  Comments  