Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, November 1, 2020
Aries
Lucky Aries should receive a mini-windfall today. It may not be a fortune, but you'll be grateful for it nonetheless. You're in a very generous mood right now, making it a brilliant day to start your Christmas shopping. Make a big effort to find exactly the right thing for loved ones, but try to keep an eye on those price tags unless you really can afford to ignore them.
Lucky Number986
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You're in a very generous and broadminded mood today, especially when it comes to accepting other people's foibles. You're prepared to overlook things, even if you do laugh about them to yourself, in the hope that everyone will be equally kind when it comes to humoring your own quirks. Not that you have any, of course!
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Vary your routine in some way today, otherwise you could soon get bored. Change your routine. What do you at lunch time? The Stars say break out. Don't get a gun, but try something unusual. If you can't, choose another route to work or keep switching tasks to keep your brain alert. You may also have to adapt to changes that are imposed on you, in which case you'll be rather excited at the prospect.
Lucky Number863
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
You're in a jolly and gregarious mood, Cancer, and keen to have a good time. Enjoy yourself, thanks to your positive attitude and a determination to have fun, come what may! Even if life is pretty difficult for you at the moment you'll still manage to rise above your problems.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Give yourself a treat and spend time with the people you love. You're in the mood to enjoy company, even if you don't do anything more strenuous than flop on the sofa together. However, you could be inspired to do some home cooking, but don't be surprised if you end up making enough to feed a small army.
Lucky Number172
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
You need to do something lively and interesting today to keep yourself amused. Do things on the spur of the moment and take yourself by surprise. If a relationship has been getting rather stale lately, think about how you can brighten it up again. Make some tactful suggestions to the other person or plan a nice surprise for them.
Lucky Number994
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
You're in the mood to spend some money today, but the trouble is that you may splash out on something nice even if you're flat broke, and you won't care at the time. You will later on, of course, when you realize what you've done. So do your best to restrain yourself if you're currently counting the pennies. Give yourself some other sort of treat instead, the sort that doesn't cost anything.
Lucky Number323
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You're ready for some excitement today. It doesn't have to be anything very drastic or wacky, but it should be something unusual that puts a spring in your step. How about going out on the spur of the moment instead of spending the evening at home? Or getting together with someone who's outrageous or whose view of the world is very different from yours.
Lucky Number789
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
You have a good feeling today. No matter what is happening in your life, you sense that things will turn out right and there's little to worry about. At some point you could have a serious conversation with someone you trust. You might even end up confiding in them or telling them more than you'd usually reveal.
Lucky Number322
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
This is a fabulous day for getting together with anyone on the same wavelength as you. You'll enjoy being with them and they'll make you laugh, which is good news. Why not spend some time with your favourite hobby. It doesn't have to be very complicated or special, provided that you enjoy it and it helps you to relax.
Lucky Number568
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Aquarius
It's a lively start to the month because you're feeling alert and on the ball. You're also looking for excitement, yet without being so keen on it that you're prepared to cause trouble just to make things happen. Mind you, if your schedule looks very restrictive or boring you'll want to brighten it up a little just to make it more interesting.
Lucky Number372
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
It will do you good to have a change of scene today, especially if you've been feeling rather bogged down or bored recently. Ideally, you should visit somewhere that you've never been before, but if that isn't possible you could simply enjoy being out in the fresh air or going to a place that always makes you think, such as a museum or bookshop.
Comments