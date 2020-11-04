Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Aries
Give someone a second chance today, because you're in a very forgiving and understanding mood, making you prepared to overlook previous transgressions. What's more, you hope they'll do the same for you. If your social life has paled into insignificance recently, you might consider joining a club or society with mystical or humanitarian dimensions.
Lucky Number974
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Someone's emotions are very erratic today, making it hard to know what they're going to do or say next. Try not to place too much reliance on this person today because that will make you vulnerable to their strange moods. What's more, they're showing every sign of wanting to be a free spirit, and they won't like it if you seem to be hanging on to their coat tails.
Lucky Number965
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You're a very easy touch today! If someone has upset you or been rude to you recently, they only have to hint at an apology for you to forgive them completely. This is a very benevolent attitude, but take care it doesn't mean you're giving someone a licence to walk all over you whenever the fancy takes them.
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
This is a very productive day, especially if you're trying to solve a problem or you've got a long list of things to do. You're in a fix-it mood, so maybe you should start thinking about how to sort out the difficulties that were bugging you yesterday. If you're at work you'll take pride in doing a good job and being efficient.
Lucky Number468
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You're feeling more positive and creative today and you'll come up with ways of solving the problems that troubled you so much yesterday. This is a great day for starting to get yourself organized for Christmas. Yes, I know it's only the beginning of November but you know how fast the days rush past. So get cracking now and you'll have a head start on the festivities.
Lucky Number869
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
No matter how well-organized you are today, things will go wrong. In fact, the more rigid your plans are and the tighter your schedule, the more likely it is that you'll have to cope with all sorts of minor irritations and interruptions. Try not to get all worked up about things that don't really matter. Let off steam by taking some brisk exercise.
Lucky Number183
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
You're in a very easy-going and affectionate mood today, and you'll enjoy being with some of the favourite people in your life. It will do you good to be with them, even if only for a few minutes. You're also in the mood to relax and take life easy, and that's certainly more appealing than having a hectic night out on the town. Right now, you need something more gentle than that.
Lucky Number848
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Thank goodness you're feeling more positive and energetic than you did yesterday, so with luck you'll be able to catch up on the time you lost yesterday. It will feel good to be busy again, and you'll want to do things properly rather than cut corners and risk making mistakes. You can't see the point of doing things inaccurately or in a slapdash manner.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You're feeling much more upbeat and positive today, which is a big relief. You've realized how you can sort out a current problem that's been bothering you so much recently, or perhaps you've decided that you were over-reacting yesterday and that things aren't nearly as bad as they seemed. It will help to do something that's constructive and which you can be proud of.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
This is a wonderful day to give someone valuable emotional support, especially if they've been going through a hard time recently. Let them know they can rely on you, offer to do them a favor or simply listen carefully as they tell you all their troubles. If you're the person who's looking for a confidante, you'll soon find someone who's happy to lend a shoulder to cry on.
Lucky Number572
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You'll enjoy being with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you today. It's a lovely opportunity to relax in their company and take life easy for a change. You could also get involved in a group activity that has philanthropic or humanitarian goals, such as a charity or a campaign that aims to make the world a better place for everyone.
Lucky Number685
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The more someone tries to impose their own rules and regulations on you today, the more determined you'll be to resist and show them that you aren't playing ball. Is that a good thing, though? Be careful if you're deliberately going against the wishes of a boss or someone else in authority over you, particularly if they could make life difficult for you if they wanted. A little rebellion is okay but perhaps you shouldn't take it to extremes.
