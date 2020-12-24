Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 24, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're happy and eager to get the most out of the day. You're in a rather sentimental mood, so if you've got time you'll relish the chance to watch a favourite film, especially if it means you've got to get out the hankies. A friend's kindness or sensitivity will delight you - and make you wonder how you can reciprocate.

Lucky Number

748

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Keep calm! Your emotions are becoming increasingly heightened and intense this day. As a result, you're likely to take things much more seriously than usual. That's wonderful if you're involved in a hot and heavy encounter with Mr or Ms Right, but it won't be such good news if you go overboard about silly trifles. If you're doing some last-minute shopping you'll want to be as extravagant as your budget allows. Or is it a case of Budget...? What budget?

Lucky Number

603

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's a busy day and you've got quite enough to do without having to cope with people clamoring for your attention and likely to go into a huff if they don't get it. Is this person feeling neglected because you're busily occupied elsewhere or are there other reasons for their demanding mood? Simply giving them a big hug could make all the difference to their behavior.

Lucky Number

274

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Take things gently otherwise you'll end up running round in ever-decreasing circles. Yes, you may still have a lot to do but you won't achieve very much if you develop butterfingers or waste all your energy on a full-blown panic. Maybe you could rope someone into helping you, rather than doing your Cinderella act in the kitchen while everyone else takes it easy?

Lucky Number

661

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

You can't help feeling that you're walking on eggshells around certain people. Their emotions are very close to the surface and could erupt at a moment's notice, perhaps in a storm of tears or a fit of pique. Calm them down and ask if you can do anything to help.

Lucky Number

817

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're struggling to get everything finished in time on this day, making you feel fractious and tired. At some point you may have to take a pragmatic decision about which tasks must be completed this day and which will have to be postponed until another day. Do your best to keep things in proportion otherwise you'll waste time in trivial details and needless nit-picking.

Lucky Number

712

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're running around like a scalded cat. However, it will do you no end of good if you can find a few moments here and there for some quiet contemplation. You might want to visit a place that's sacred to you, or take a walk in some beautiful surroundings so you can commune with nature. You need to feel that you're connecting with something bigger than yourself.

Lucky Number

813

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If you're feeling brave enough, you should get out all your receipts`, and then tot up how much you've spent this month. Or don't you have the courage to do so? It will be far better to know the truth than to pretend that everything's all right. But don't let it spoil what promises to be a delightfully enjoyable and rather emotional day.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Once again, your nerves are getting the better of you. There will be some fraught moments unless you can control your temper and not get drawn into verbal fisticuffs at the drop of a paper hat. It won't help if a partner is feeling neglected as that will give you something else to worry about. You need to relax and start enjoying yourself!

Lucky Number

117

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Take things slowly and all will be well. However, you must resist a tendency to be perfectionist over things that don't really matter, otherwise you'll never finish the chores. If you're busy with Christmas preparations, you'll have to control a nagging feeling that you've got to compete with the way other people have done things in the past.

Lucky Number

436

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Keep calm and all will be well. You're feeling slightly fraught because there are so many demands on your time, and it won't help if you're trying to juggle some last-minute chores with some fun-filled social events. Get others to lend you a hand, or tell yourself that perfection is not an option right now and that you'll have to scale down your preparations accordingly.

Lucky Number

876

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Although you're busy putting the finishing touches to your party preparations, you'll also have to pay attention to someone who's feeling neglected or unloved. Luckily, it won't take much to make this person feel better, so a big hug or a little consideration might do the trick. You should also bear in mind that they may be feeling nostalgic or sad about the past.

Lucky Number

895

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
  Comments  

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

December 22, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, December 20, 2020

December 20, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, December 19, 2020

December 19, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020 11:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service