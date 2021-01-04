Horoscopes for Monday, January 4, 2021

Aries This day looks particularly good for improving your earning capacity or working conditions. Events that develop around them could help to improve your self-esteem. You need to be wary of a friend's motivation because things aren't as simple as they seem. This is an excellent day to send out your resume and change work practices; get to know your colleagues better and basically have some fun with them. Lucky Number 700 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus If your goals are fairly modest in the short term, they are achievable and you're likely to get some praise for achievements along the way. If you aim too high too quickly, others might not take you seriously or think you're being uppity and you could come unstuck. It's all a question of attitude and approach. There are contradictory influences over the next ten days but there could also be good luck coming your way. Lucky Number 101 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You'll be creative, opportunistic and clever in everything you do this day. Your concern with financial security for yourself and your family will prompt you to find out more about real estate or new gadgets for the home. A little research will prove very helpful and small business ventures will pay off. Lucky Number 351 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer You may not be privy to every little thing that's going on around you, but so what? You can't always be in control, but you don't need to feel insecure, either. Thanks to your electronic devices, you appear to be a little godlike to those who don't have the same access as you do at the moment. Just make sure that you memorise the important stuff in case the system goes down. Lucky Number 423 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Even though you usually pride yourself on being the strong silent type, love has a way of unlocking your tongue. The words coming out of your mouth may be familiar, but your sense of timing makes all the difference right now. Keep in mind that you never know how a risky gesture will work out, although you can always hope for the best. When in doubt, take the more cautious path. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo The world is your oyster. There isn't anyone you're afraid to talk to or any situation you're afraid to place yourself in. The word 'extrovert' must have been coined just to describe you. You're the master of time at the moment, cutting through red tape and getting right to the heart of the matter. If you use the right words, you can make anyone see your point of view, even if they don't agree. Lucky Number 481 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Some possible money concerns but you can get things straightened out without damage. With your family, you'll need to be firm and understanding, at the same time. You'll make long term plans with your loved one. You may suffer a small disappointment due to a misunderstanding with an intimate friend. Astral influences are positive for solving a long standing professional problem or for sealing advantageous agreements. Make all your moves with utmost cool headedness, foreseeing all that is foreseeable. Lucky Number 327 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Don't give anything away for free that you could be making money on and that includes your own intellectual property. You may not realize it, but your opinion is worth a lot over these next few days. The Moon has the ability to sharpen your powers of observation to an incisive edge. When all is said and done, your greatest glory will have probably been in dragging the team after you on your crusade, whether they were willing to go or not. Lucky Number 121 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Tension and worry loom large at various times during the day, but it's nothing that will overwhelm you. If you can manage to keep a cool head, your nerves in check and think things through logically, you'll have a relatively smooth day. Children are a source of joy at the moment. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Talk to relatives about your personal problems and see if they have any advice to help you through this period of change. You can have whatever you want if you use your intellect and charm. Your passionate mood and persuasive tactics will be well received by your partner. Lucky Number 950 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius You will not be satisfied in your work place, but give it some time and things will fall into place. Those in the construction business should get some good news. You will find things rather hectic and may develop a headache by the end of the day, so you should avoid negative thinking as much as possible. Lucky Number 397 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo