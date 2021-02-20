Horoscopes for Saturday, February 20, 2021

Aries You're shocked by some of the thoughts that go through your mind today. Maybe they seem unworthy of you, or they're so rude that you're glad no one knows what you're thinking. Alternatively, you might be staggered by what someone tells you, perhaps because it's totally outrageous or because it concerns something that you've always considered to be taboo. What a day! Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You're fascinated by ideas today, especially if they make you view the world in a different way or they stretch your imagination. An intellectual discussion will get you thinking, too. However, the greatest revelations may come courtesy of a friend who either makes a startling pronouncement or who introduces you to a totally new concept. It pays to be open-minded. Lucky Number 858 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You see someone in a totally new light today. The more you respect them, or the more fixed your opinion is of them, the more surprised you'll be when they reveal a completely different side of their personality. You might also hear some surprising or unexpected news about your job or about someone you work for. Lucky Number 911 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You're brilliant today, although it will be in ways you weren't expecting, or aren't used to. So don't dismiss your ideas as crazy or impractical simply because they don't conform to the way you usually think. It's a day for thinking outside the box and coming up with some radical or far-sighted solutions. Let the ideas come and write them down before you forget them, and then evaluate them in a couple of days' time. You might amaze yourself! Lucky Number 338 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Someone's doing some radical thinking about emotional matters today, so prepare to be stunned by what they come up with. On the other hand, you may be the one who's coming up with ideas that leave everyone else speechless, in which case you'll start to wonder whether you should carry on talking or shut up. But the fact is that you don't want to shut up and you have some important things to say, so keep talking. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo You'll have to scrape your eyebrows off the ceiling when you hear what a certain person has to say for themselves! They may say things that are shocking, controversial or the complete opposite of what they usually think, so be prepared. But you should also consider that they may be deliberately trying to wind you up by saying the most outrageous things they can think of, so maybe you won't want to give them the satisfaction of rising to the bait? Lucky Number 513 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Has a certain someone gone completely mad or are they talking more sense than you realize? You can't help wondering, given the rubbish that is coming out of this person's mouth. However, before you leap to unfair conclusions, you should ask yourself whether this person has actually got his or her finger on the pulse of life and you're the one who's out of step. The situation isn't as clear-cut as it might seem. Lucky Number 685 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio A certain person is a real live wire, even if it does make them rather unpredictable and outrageous in the process. Never mind, because you'll enjoy listening to what they've got to say, even if some of it does make you think twice or do a double-take. If you hear anything really shocking, remind yourself that this person may not mean it and is really playing a game with you. They're trying to see how far they can push you! Lucky Number 989 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Someone has wacky ideas about how to spend your money today. Are they talking complete nonsense or should you pay attention to what they're telling you? Well, you should definitely listen because there may be a lot more sense in what they say than you imagine. Your brain is working overtime right now, so jot down the ideas that come to you otherwise they'll disappear again as fast as they arrived. And you can't afford to lose a single one of them. Lucky Number 977 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Are you ready to hear some astonishing news? Then listen carefully to what people tell you today, because someone could drop a bombshell before too long. How will you take it? Will you be delighted or disgusted? Your brain is working overtime right now, with ideas rushing through your head at the speed of sound. Jot down your most interesting or valuable thoughts in case you forget them with the arrival of the next brainwave. Lucky Number 686 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius As far as you're concerned, a certain person has very skewed values. In fact, you won't believe what you hear today and you may even suspect that your leg is being pulled. Well, maybe it is and maybe it isn't, but either way you're being encouraged to look at your priorities in life with fresh eyes. How do you really feel about them and have they changed recently? Be honest with yourself! Lucky Number 795 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer