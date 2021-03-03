Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Aries Once you get the bit between your teeth there'll be no stopping you today. That's perfect if you want to get up a good head of steam over a project that calls for courage, confidence and energy, but it may not be such good news if you often have a tendency to go overboard. Nevertheless, if you spot a lucky break you should head straight for it and make the very best of it. Lucky Number 315 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Have you got something to prove? It certainly seems that way, judging by your behavior. Maybe you're taking on more work than you can manage just to look good to your colleagues, or you're so anxious to set a good example that you're running yourself into the ground. Take a break and try to calm down a little, otherwise you'll really overdo it. Lucky Number 194 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini There's friction between you and a certain person today. One of you seems to think that you've got the right to tell the other one what to do, whether or not this is true. As a result, there will be a lot of hot air and resentment flying around. Do your best to be aware of your behavior so you've got some chance of controlling it, rather than letting rip and then feeling bad about it afterwards. Lucky Number 360 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Do your best to take things easy today, otherwise you could overdo it and end up feeling exhausted. This is true whether you're doing something that requires mental or physical stamina, because you simply won't know when to stop. For instance, if you're doing some decorating or DIY don't carry on until you're ready to drop. You might also start a project that's too ambitious for you to finish, so take care. Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo There is so much energy coursing through your body today that you don't know what to do first. It's important that you stay as active as possible, but equally important that you know where to draw the line before you exhaust yourself. Be careful if you're going to the gym or doing something very physical because you'll have a tendency to take things to extremes. You don't want to pull a muscle in the cause of getting fit! Lucky Number 565 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Your relationships were going along nicely yesterday but it's a different story today, thanks to the scratchy mood of a certain someone. Maybe they're feeling sorry for themselves or they're in a filthy temper, but they'll make sure that you know all about it. Try not to make matters worse by unconsciously goading them or saying the one thing that's guaranteed to make them go off pop. Nevertheless, it's important to clear the air otherwise things will drag on in this irritable way. Lucky Number 781 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra You have an abundance of energy today, making you feel like a real live wire, so go for it. You'll be especially energetic if you're busy with domestic matters and you'll probably get so involved that you won't know where to draw the line. If you feel inspired to start a major project, make sure you know what you're doing and can finish it in the time you've got available. Otherwise, you might be starting something that will become a major headache. Lucky Number 160 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio It's important to know when to stop today, otherwise you could easily go overboard, Scorpio. This is especially important if you're busy doing something physical because you could take on more than you can manage and end up wondering how you're going to cope. For instance, if you decide to go for a long walk you might get footsore when you're still miles from home. Lucky Number 836 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius It's easy to overdo things today, so be careful. Be especially wary if you're thinking of spending money or going out on the town with a friend, because common sense will fly out of the window and a reckless desire to throw your money around will take its place. This is not good news, so do your best to control your urge to splurge. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Easy does it! You're feeling very ambitious and you want to make a success of whatever you do today, but that means you may not know when to stop. As a result, you could easily take on more work than you can comfortably manage and then feel duty-bound to struggle on with it single- handed before having to admit defeat. So do yourself a favor and push yourself a little harder than normal but without taking things to extremes. Lucky Number 500 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Someone doesn't know where to draw the line today, and as a result may go completely over the top. Let's hope that this person isn't you, because you could end up feeling very embarrassed when you realize what you've done. Be especially wary about rising to challenges and taking risks, because what seems harmless at the time may turn out to be foolhardy and possibly even dangerous. Lucky Number 809 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn