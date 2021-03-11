Horoscopes for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Aries You've have a lot to say for yourself! In fact, it's one of those days when you'll find it difficult to keep quiet for long because your ego is flying high. This will be good fun all the while you've got an appreciative audience, but try to involve them in the conversation rather than turning it into a monologue with you in the starring role. Lucky Number 477 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus It's a strange day Taurus, because you're in a chatty mood but you're very choosy about who you talk to. You certainly don't want to talk to anyone who won't appreciate what you've got to say, because you'll be most comfortable when talking about topics that are dear to your heart or which are very private. But once you get started there'll be no stopping you. Avoid arguments with males. Lucky Number 666 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini If you ring a friend, be warned that they may never stop talking, which could work out expensive! Nevertheless, this is a fabulous day for catching up with your social life because you'll feel completely at home when you're surrounded by kindred spirits. It's also great for going to one of the clubs, groups or organizations that you belong to. However, keep that sarcasm out of the conversation as some people could get hot under the collar. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer A certain person has a lot to say today, especially if they're older than you or in a position of authority. It may be difficult to get them to stop talking, as one topic of conversation leads on to another. You'll have to be tactful if you want to slip away before they've had their say. If you're the one who's in charge, try not to corner anyone who should really be getting on with their work. Lucky Number 837 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Someone's tongue runs away with them today, turning a quick chat into a long, long conversation. You won't mind unless you've got something urgent to do and you can't extricate yourself from this person's ceaseless babblings. Or maybe you're the one who's got so much to say that you can't stop talking? This is particularly likely if you're talking about your latest craze or interest. Try to remember that not everyone is as gripped by it as you are. Lucky Number 145 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Once you get someone chatting you won't be able to shut them up, so be warned. They'll start talking about very personal and intimate topics, making it even more difficult for you to extricate yourself. So maybe you should simply let this person talk, and reciprocate by giving them a few confidences of your own. It could help to bring the two of you closer together. Do not be unduly critical, or fireworks could erupt. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Someone in your life has a lot to say for themselves today. The burning question, of course, is whether you've got time to listen to them. If you have then that's fine, but if you haven't you'll soon start to feel rather irritated as this person yaks on and on endlessly. Do they have something important to say or are they feeling lonely and in need of a receptive audience? Don't be too quick to judge. Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You're feeling industrious and practical but you have to cope with interruptions and distractions before you can get on with your work. You might distract yourself, as your mind leaps from one topic to the next, or you could have to cope with someone who's in such a talkative state that they don't know when to shut up. Resist the urge to argue too vigorously, or anger could take over. Lucky Number 205 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Any sort of social occasion is right up your street, although you'll be happiest if you can be with people who always amuse you and keep you interested in what they have to say. It's a lovely day for organizing a child's treat, such as a trip to the cinema, or for doing something that makes you feel like a six-year-old again. Enjoy yourself! Lucky Number 582 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You're feeling very voluble today, and once you get started you'll be reluctant to stop chatting. And what will you be talking about? Probably about the past, or about your family and home. That's great, provided that you know when to pause for breath and let the other person get a word in edgeways. Remember, they may not be as fascinated by all this as you are. Stay out of the war zone. Lucky Number 632 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Some people are so chatty that you feel you could wind them up and just let them talk and talk, like a clockwork toy. If you're really busy you'll have to find excuses why you can only talk to them for a short while, otherwise the precious minutes will tick away while they yak on about anything and everything. On the other hand, you might be the chatterbox, in which case you should try not to buttonhole people if they don't have time to listen to you. Lucky Number 693 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo