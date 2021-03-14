Horoscopes for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Aries Pay particular attention to your friendships and partnerships today, because the more you put into them the more you'll get out of them. You may simply realize all over again how grateful you are to have certain people in your life, in which case it's a wonderful opportunity to tell them. Or you might meet someone new who will enrich your life in some way. Lucky Number 698 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus You're in a very generous frame of mind, especially when dealing with people you work with or who are worse off than you. In fact, you might excel yourself by doing something that's above and beyond the call of duty. This will be very commendable, but make sure you aren't setting a precedent that will turn out to be a real nuisance. Lucky Number 416 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini It's very difficult to deal with people in authority today because they're being so bossy, but they won't like it if you fail to show them the respect they think is due to them. You may also be hauled over the coals about something you've failed to do, so be prepared for an ear-bashing. If you're at work, a piece of machinery may go on the blink and need to be fixed. Lucky Number 255 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Watch out because someone is throwing their weight around. Maybe they believe that they're in charge and you've got to do what they tell you, or they're tying to draw you into a battle of wills. Do your best to resist getting involved in big ego clashes because no one will come out of them very well and they'll take up tremendous amounts of energy that would be better spent on more constructive activities. Lucky Number 225 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Take care because a certain person is doing their best to make you do things their way. They won't be very subtle about it, either, as you'll discover if they think you're disobeying them. This could easily turn into a battle of wills, especially if you're determined to give as good as you get. But does the situation really have to get this heated? Make sure you don't start something you can't finish. Lucky Number 174 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Relationships leave a lot to be desired today, because everyone seems so determined to throw their weight around. Someone dear to your heart may think they can give you a piece of their mind or tell you exactly what to do, and you may well have the same idea about them. None of this is the recipe for a happy, uneventful day but you can prevent making things even worse by stopping yourself going overboard and being a complete control freak. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're feeling really lucky today and everything's going your way. That's especially true when it comes to matters of the heart. You may even be prepared to push your luck with a certain person. The trick is to find a happy balance between being confident and being over-optimistic. So enjoy your fantasies but don't kid yourself into believing that they'll automatically all come true. Lucky Number 267 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio There's an uneasy atmosphere between you and a loved one, which could quickly disintegrate into a battle of wills if you're not careful. You've disagreed about something and neither of you is going to be the first to say sorry or to back down. Maybe you feel that a lot is at stake, either emotionally or materially, but you can't carry on like this for much longer. Something will have to give. Lucky Number 335 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius This is a marvellous day for making some deep-seated changes to your domestic life. You might want to change a room around and put the furniture in different places, or maybe it's time for a cleaning blitz. If there have been difficulties between you and a loved one recently, it's about time you buried the hatchet and sorted everything out. Start now, while you're in the mood. Lucky Number 388 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You've got high hopes about something, but the burning question is whether these will come true or whether you'll end up feeling disappointed. If your dreams aren't realized, perhaps it's because you were expecting far too much from the situation. Take care when spending money, especially if you're buying a status symbol, because your urge to splurge could run away with you and leave you looking at a gigantic bill. Lucky Number 334 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius To say that you're feeling optimistic right now would be like saying that water can sometimes be wet. You're feeling incredibly positive and have convinced yourself that everything is going wonderfully well. It may be, in which case congratulations are in order, but there's also a chance that you're deliberately ignoring all the snags and only concentrating on the good bits in your life. That's fine, as long as you don't continue to turn a blind eye to potential problems. Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn