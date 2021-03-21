Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's play time! You're in a lighthearted mood and looking for activities that express this side of your personality. Now that the Sun is in Aries, you should do something sociable, or at least have a spirited chat with someone. You'll enjoy playing with words, too, so you could have fun with a puzzle, quiz or competition.

Lucky Number

366

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Take care because there's tremendous scope for misunderstandings today, especially if you allow your imagination to run riot. For instance, someone may give you sketchy details about something and you'll fill in the gaps yourself, making all sorts of assumptions that may be completely unfounded or inaccurate. So don't believe everything you hear today!

Lucky Number

608

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

In true Gemini style you have a real way with words today, so enjoy it while it lasts. You're the life and soul of the party, because you're full of witticisms and clever remarks. You'll also be pretty ace in a discussion or negotiation, and will be able to think on your feet so no one can get the better of you.

Lucky Number

620

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in a practical and organized mood, which is great for sorting out financial matters and anything connected with red tape and bureaucracy. It's also a good opportunity to work out how you're going to afford to put a forthcoming plan into action, and then to devise a budget you can stick to.

Lucky Number

232

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's hard to work out what a certain person thinks they're up to, and they obviously don't have a clue either. They're being vague and might also be elusive, so you can't track them down or get hold of them when you want them. If you ask them any direct questions, be prepared for them to prevaricate or fudge the issue. You might as well forget the whole thing for the time being and stop wasting your time!

Lucky Number

247

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's a very good day for talking to colleagues, whether you're discussing work topics or something quite different. This is also a very favorable day for spending money on your health, such as buying some vitamin pills or supplements, or treating yourself to a complementary health therapy. You might also be interested in buying a book or magazine on a health-related matter.

Lucky Number

460

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Friends make you feel good today, and one person in particular will have you singing from the rooftops. If you don't have anything sociable planned, try to change all that. Arrange to meet a friend for a drink or a meal, or visit a favourite club so you can chat to some kindred spirits. A special hobby will also make you feel good today.

Lucky Number

109

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You were the epitome of practical organization yesterday, so what's happened since then? You're struggling to get your brain in gear and it keeps losing interest when you're supposed to be paying attention to what you're doing. Maybe you're tired or distracted by something, so try to double-check anything important in case you've made a silly mistake, and if possible avoid signing anything official while you're in this flaky mood.

Lucky Number

639

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You've got the urge to be on the move today, whether you're travelling near or far. The one thing you won't want to do is to sit tight for hours on end, so try to get and about whenever possible. Ideally, you should have a complete change of scene or visit somewhere that sets you thinking. Consider taking someone along to keep you company or arranging to meet up with an old friend when you reach your destination.

Lucky Number

588

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you share your finances with someone, whether it's your flatmate, partner or a member of the family, this is a good day to check that everything is running smoothly. Go through recent bank statements or credit card bills to ensure that payments are up to date and no one has made any mistakes. If you're thinking of investing your money in bricks and mortar, you could receive some helpful advice.

Lucky Number

247

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Let's face it, a certain person isn't making a lot of sense today. Maybe they're confused about what they're saying or they seem to be lost in a dream world of their own making. It will be hard work trying to talk to them for long, especially if their conversation rambles or they never complete a sentence. Maybe you should ask them what's wrong as they could be worried about something to the point of distraction.

Lucky Number

776

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Take care of yourself today because you're feeling slightly under the weather. Maybe you're tired after a busy week or you're simply feeling a bit jaded and wish you could go back to bed. Steer clear of any food and drink that could make you feel worse, and also try to avoid anyone who'll make you feel guilty for not being on peak form. Whatever the reason, you need to take it easy today.

Lucky Number

679

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
