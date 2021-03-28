Horoscopes for Sunday, March 28, 2021

Aries Money is likely to be a source of friction today, especially if a certain someone is feeling very envious. There could also be tension if you owe a friend some money because they'll be agitating to get it back. If you don't think much of a mate's partner, this is not the day to say so unless you want to have a blazing row about it. Lucky Number 533 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Someone is being very direct and to the point, and before long you may decide that they're being far too blunt for your tastes. However, there could be reasons why you can't stick up for yourself, perhaps because you're so intimidated by this person or because you simply haven't got the energy to confront them. This will make you even angrier, so take care. Lucky Number 915 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini A potent cocktail of nervous energy and adrenalin is swirling around your system and it needs to be released in positive ways, otherwise you'll soon start to climb the walls. Get as much exercise as possible and try to introduce plenty of variety into your schedule. You should also be careful when handling hot or sharp objects in case you become accident-prone. Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You long for some excitement in your life today and it certainly looks that way, even if you aren't expecting anything to happen. Ideally, you should do things on the spur of the moment so you feel spontaneous and free. Visit somewhere you've never been to before or talk to someone who has a completely different take on life to yours. Lucky Number 266 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo The atmosphere between you and the rest of the family is anything but restful. Someone seems to be on the warpath and they won't relax until they've had at least one good argument. This will be rather trying if you're on the receiving end of their bad temper, but there's a strong chance that you're actually provoking them in some way. Maybe you'd like an argument too but you don't like to admit it to yourself? Lucky Number 108 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Someone is dashing around like a cat chasing their tail, but how much progress are they making? They're probably spending more energy on being in a hurry than they are on the activities they're involved in, so they'll end up feeling frazzled and tired without having achieved very much. Take note if this sounds like you, because you'll find it very frustrating and will take out your anger on whoever happens to be with you at the time. Which is hardly fair, is it? Lucky Number 171 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra There are two things guaranteed to get right up your nose today- money and romance. Maybe they'll come together with a nasty clash when you disagree with a loved one about what they can spend their money on or you disapprove of their values. Is this the only thing that's bugging you or is something else at the bottom of your current bad mood? Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Someone dear to your heart is in a terrible mood. They're aggressive, scratchy and only too quick to jump down your throat. What's bugging them and does your behavior have anything to do with it? Make sure that you aren't winding them up and then being outraged at the consequences. You obviously need to have it out with them but don't say things that will make the situation worse than it already is. Lucky Number 400 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius If you're a typical Sagittarian you don't like it when things are too ordered and predictable, but you aren't good with complete chaos, either. Well, today should suit you down to the ground because you'll have just the right blend of surprises and predictability. Someone dear to your heart will keep you amused and entertained, but without making you want to tear your hair out or lock them in a darkened room. Lucky Number 110 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Try to avoid mixing money and friends unless you want to have a shouting match. That's because someone isn't being very reasonable or fair. Now, before you point your finger at the other person, you should bear in mind that you might be the one who's at fault. Could this be possible? Are you bearing a grudge about something or determined to prove your point, no matter how disruptive this tactic turns out to be? Lucky Number 096 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius You're in a bit of a hurry today, aren't you? You want everything done in double-quick time, which could be a problem if you have to deal with someone who can't match your pace. You'll soon get irritated with them, which will make them all fingers and thumbs, and then you'll get even more cross than you were already. So maybe you should ease off the pressure a little? Even if it's really urgent you won't help matters by turning bright red and yelling your head off. Lucky Number 515 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus