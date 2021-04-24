Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, April 24, 2021
Aries
Friends are great fun today and you'll be happiest when you're with people who are on the same wavelength as you. You can make some new friends now, purely by being open and receptive to everyone you meet. So look beyond their outward appearance, their accent or the colour of their skin, and discover who they are underneath.
Lucky Number689
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
If you've had a really lazy week, you'll manage to get yourself back into gear today. Set yourself a few modest goals and get them out of the way first, then look for a bigger target and see if you can achieve that as well. You'll be at your most efficient if you can work at your own pace and, preferably, by yourself.
Lucky Number754
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You're going through a very sociable and gregarious phase right now, and this is another day when you're keen to make the most of it. It's a super day for getting together with people who have interesting things to say, and you'll be hanging on their every word. You're in the mood for some intellectual conversation that makes you think.
Lucky Number834
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You've been having a whale of a time for the past few days but now it's time to start coming down to earth again. You haven't exactly landed with a bump but you do need to pay attention to some practical matters, such as a bit of red tape and your financial arrangements. Don't overlook any bills that should be paid in the next few days because it will be better to pay them now while you remember than to put them off and only remember when it's too late.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You're still very conscious of feeling lucky and you want to take advantage of this fortunate phase while it lasts. Maybe you should enter a competition or quiz, or try something else that could pay off really well for you. You're in a gregarious mood, so you won't enjoy spending too much time by yourself. Instead, why not get out and mix with lots of interesting people?
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
You're in a hardworking mood today, making it a great start for a project. You need to get things done and won't mind how long they take you, as long as you reach your goal. You'll also get on well with customers and colleagues, because you're ready to give them plenty of your valuable time and to listen to what they're telling you.
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You have a happy knack of getting on well with everyone you meet today. This means you'll have a good time with close friends and loved ones, whether you're doing something special with them or simply enjoying one another's company. If you don't have any social events planned for the rest of the week, get out your diary and start arranging some. You need something to look forward to.
Lucky Number648
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
If you neglected your duties yesterday, you'll get a chance to catch up with them today. What's more, you'll take pride in your work and will enjoy feeling that you've got everything sorted out and you're in control again. It's a good day for tackling domestic chores or for tidying things up at work. If you work from home, you'll enjoy making your work space more efficient and comfortable.
Lucky Number549
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Get set for three days of enjoyment and happiness, starting today. It helps to make up for the bad-tempered start to the month. Today you'll find it easy to get on well with whoever happens to be around, whether you can't get enough of their company or you secretly can't stand them. You're a social asset at the moment.
Lucky Number491
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Fancy spending some money on your home or family? Then this is a brilliant day for getting out your purse or wallet, provided that you know where to draw the line. You don't have to spend a fortune to make your home more cosy or comfortable, and even a bunch of flowers will help if you're currently struggling to make ends meet. If you love food, you'll enjoy visiting a market or decent supermarket in search of some good ingredients.
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
You need plenty of mental stimulation at the moment and this is another day in which you'll benefit from lots of changes of scene. Variety is the spice of life for you right now, so try to vary your schedule as much as possible and avoid getting stuck in one place for too long. It's also a good day for chatting to neighbors, close relatives and other people you see on an almost daily basis.
Lucky Number965
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
The past few days have been great fun, but you start to slow down a little from today. That may be just as well if you've got to spend the entire day at work. At some point you'll appreciate having some time to yourself, preferably left to your own devices without anyone popping their head round the door and plaintively asking when you're going to start cooking the supper.
