Horoscopes for Sunday, May 16, 2021

Aries It's another day when finances are a source of friction between you and loved ones. Do your best to handle this with good humor and tact, rather than seeing it as an opportunity to dredge up old scores. You have a combustible temper, so let it flare up and then let it die down just as quickly. Once that's out of the way you can sort out the problem and put it behind you. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Take several deep breaths before losing your temper with anyone today. That's because it's another day when you're feeling rather raw and edgy, and you're showing a tendency to get the hump or be offended over minor matters. Problems connected with the family, a domestic issue or a house move won't help, but try not to tie yourself up in knots about it all. Lucky Number 356 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini It's another day where people are argumentative and crotchety and you're probably just as bad! It won't take much for someone to get on your nerves and irritate you, because you don't have nearly as much tolerance as usual. Nevertheless, try not to turn it into one of those days when you're endlessly bickering with whoever happens to be around. That will be exhausting! Lucky Number 860 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Money has a nasty habit of coming between you and loved ones today, especially if you object to the way someone is spending their cash. Or is the boot on the other foot, with someone full of advice about what you should and shouldn't be spending your money on? Possessiveness could also enter the equation, which could lead to unpleasant scenes and a lot of shouting. You may be feeling insecure about someone's feelings for you, but try not to make them feel hemmed in or trapped by your emotional demands. Lucky Number 624 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Tempers start to rise today, leading to bad feeling and raised voices. Perhaps someone is being too dictatorial, or is determined to show who's boss. Let's hope you aren't the one who's throwing any weight around because it won't make you very popular. Mind your Ps and Qs when you're out in public because you could easily lose your temper when everyone is watching. Lucky Number 753 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo If you want to keep something a secret, don't breathe a word about it to a living soul. If you do confide in someone, your secret will have a strange way of becoming public knowledge. And if you're currently trying to keep something under wraps, it may be revealed now in all its embarrassing glory. If this happens you'll have to exercise some damage limitation. Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra There's a lot of hidden tension in the air, especially when dealing with loved ones. You might love them but right now you want to scream at them, especially if you're convinced that you know best about the way they should be behaving. It won't help if you're feeling jealous or possessive about someone, and annoyed that they're spending more time with their friends than they are with you. The trouble is that nagging or shouting at them won't make you very popular with them. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Lots of tensions are coming to the surface, so expect some rip-roaring rows or sulky disagreements. These will be especially difficult if you feel you have to be on your best behavior and can't say what you're really thinking. Maybe it would be impolite to lose your temper, so you need to button your lip. But that doesn't make it any easier to deal with, does it? Lucky Number 122 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius The trouble is you have too much on your plate and don't know how you're going to cope. Certain people appear to be lazing around with their feet up while you slog yourself half to death. Throwing a tantrum is one option but it will only use up valuable energy and may get you labelled as a prima donna. It may be better to grit your teeth and get on with it. Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn The emotional temperature is steadily climbing, leading to storms and thundery outbursts. What's the cause of all these tempests? Are you over-emotional and overwrought, in a state and ready to snap over the smallest little thing? If so, it's highly likely that you're feeling jealous and caught up in a situation that you can't control. But sulking or yelling won't make things better. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Take care when you're with loved ones because the atmosphere will be rather combustible and short-tempered. If one of you wants to persuade the other to do things in a certain way there's no need to be bossy, even if one of you is feeling aggrieved about a past event and wants to get their own back. Be honest with yourself about how you're feeling, because that will help you to keep on top of your moods. Lucky Number 107 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn