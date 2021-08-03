Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Aries If you don't want to waste your time, you would be well advised to avoid starting any new domestic projects, because they won't amount to much. Instead, concentrate on ideas that are already in the pipeline. Ideally, you should also set aside plenty of time in which to rest and relax in some favourite and familiar surroundings. Lucky Number 817 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus This is another day when communications could easily go haywire, leading to all sorts of problems. Try not to make any new arrangements today because something could go wrong, forcing you to cancel the whole thing further down the line. You should also try to avoid writing any important letters or emails because they may contain errors or never reach their destination. Wait till tomorrow. Lucky Number 993 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Spending money could be a frustrating experience today. A trip to the supermarket might be a waste of time because they've run out of the things you need, or there's a massive queue at the checkout. If you do succeed in buying something, it may develop a fault later on or turn out to be unsuitable in some way. These things are sent to try us! Lucky Number 487 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Try to avoid getting any personal projects off the drawing board today because they won't stand a very good chance of success. Something might go wrong with them, someone else might let you down over them or you could change your mind about them halfway through. Far better to concentrate on projects that are already up and running than to start anything new. Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo If you're planning to arrange something that you want to be a secret for the time being, don't make a start on it. There's every chance that something could go wrong and your secret will be blown, or the whole thing will fizzle out. Instead, it's a good day for visiting someone who can't get out much, perhaps because they're in hospital or house-bound. Lucky Number 151 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo If you've been meaning to ring a friend and arrange to see them, don't do it today. Well, not unless you want the arrangements to go wrong or to be cancelled. Because that's what could happen if you start anything new today. Instead, concentrate on plans that are already underway, and wait until tomorrow before organizing your social life. Lucky Number 986 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Don't start anything important or official today because it could easily go wrong somewhere along the line. For instance, a big project that gets off the ground now might run into trouble and never see the light of day, or you could lose interest in something that started off with so much promise. So postpone starting any new projects today and concentrate on those that are already up and running. Lucky Number 315 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio This isn't a good day for arranging a journey or holiday because your plans could go awry. However, if you have to book a trip that you hope will be cancelled, this is definitely the day to do it! If you've got a test or exam coming up, this is a brilliant day for doing some revision. Lucky Number 549 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius If you want to avoid a lot of hassle further down the line you shouldn't start any new financial arrangements today. So don't fill in any forms to open bank accounts or get credit cards, because something could go wrong and you'll end up wasting your time. Instead, concentrate on financial matters that are already set up and running smoothly. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn This isn't a good day for starting any new negotiations or agreements because they could hit snags and fizzle out. Far better to concentrate on arrangements that are already in the pipeline, and to steer them through to a successful conclusion. You should also avoid making a date to see someone today because, once again, it could all come to nought. Lucky Number 593 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius If you've been meaning to apply for a new job or to arrange an important medical appointment, it's not a good idea to do it today. That's because something could go wrong, such as the dates being muddled up, and the whole thing could grind to a halt. Do it tomorrow, but in the meantime keep busy with projects that are already in progress. Lucky Number 553 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer