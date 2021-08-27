Horoscopes for Friday, August 27, 2021

Aries You're in a jovial mood and out to have a good time. It's a fabulous day for mixing with friends or for taking part in a neighborhood activity. The focus of your ideas and discussions is also likely to concern lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures. A chance conversation could turn out to be the start of an interesting relationship, even if you don't realize it at this stage. Lucky Number 432 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus This is an, easy-going day in which you'll enjoy being with close relatives and other people whose company you treasure. Why not invite someone over for a cup of coffee or arrange to visit them? If you're currently involved in making changes to your work arrangements, you'll want to jot down some ideas now. As Mercury enters Libra your daily routine is filled with details, messages, and information. Lucky Number 449 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Get busy! You're buzzing with nervous energy as Mercury enters Libra and you need to release it, preferably through a combination of social contact and intellectual stimulation. It is a time of increased communication or travel with a romantic partner, children, or social groups. A vacation is apt to feature some type of educational experience. Plans, discussions, and even business transactions may involve entertainment projects, social events, children's interests, or speculative ventures. Lucky Number 084 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer You're in the mood to enjoy your home comforts today, preferably in the company of some of the people who make your world go round. It's the perfect day for a family gathering, even if it's very informal or low-key. Real estate transactions, repairs or other matters related to your home or property, family discussions, family business transactions, and correspondence with or short trips to visit relatives are in the frame as Mercury enters Libra. Lucky Number 259 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Do yourself a favor and get together with some friends today. Mercury swings into Libra, so exert your personal influence! Don't hesitate to make use of the ideas of others, but be sure that you give them proper credit. It will also help to take part in a group activity and to feel you're with some like-minded people. Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo You need plenty of variety and spontaneity today, otherwise you'll quickly feel bored and restless as Mercury leaves your sign. The trouble is that other people may have different ideas, trying to impose lots of rules and restrictions on you. Try to alter the pace of your day whenever you get the chance, so you're never quite sure what's going to happen next. The majority of paper work, writing, meetings, and discussions during this period is likely to involve finances. Lucky Number 570 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra After yesterday's irritations and upsets, you're in need of some soothing activities. Express yourself in positive terms. The travel and communications are linked with the dictates of your ego and personal goals. You strongly identify with ideas that reflect your own thoughts or that provide a more dramatic forum in which you can express yourself. Or you could visit an art gallery, museum or a lovely stretch of countryside? Travel first class! Lucky Number 256 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio This is a great day for filling in complicated forms or any official paperwork that needs plenty of concentration. You're on the ball and might even enjoy what you're doing. If you've been considering how to boost your finances this is a good opportunity to do some research into the subject, whether you do it on the internet or consult your nearest bank or building society. Lucky Number 733 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius You need plenty of variety today otherwise you'll soon be climbing the walls. So what do you plan to do? One of the most obvious options is to give your usual schedule a miss and to do something completely different instead. You should also be choosy about the company you keep because you'll soon be exasperated by anyone who's terribly predictable or almost frighteningly conventional. Lucky Number 262 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn This is a brilliant day for getting on with chores and making sure that everything in your life is running smoothly. Get to grips with any paperwork that's hanging around and demanding your attention, make any phone calls that are overdue or pay some bills. It's also a good day for having a general tidy-up and chucking out anything you no longer need. Lucky Number 685 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius You're in a very sunny mood today, and long may it last. It's great for enjoying yourself, especially if you don't have anything important that's clamoring for your attention and you can give yourself a mini holiday. You're in the mood to take some chances, too, whether that means buying a lottery ticket, placing a bet on a horse or trying your luck with someone you fancy. Lucky Number 591 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus