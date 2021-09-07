Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

If there have been problems between you and you-know-who recently, this is a great opportunity to set matters right. Don't be afraid to mention what's gone wrong, without assigning any blame, and then initiate a discussion into how to make things better in future. Work hard at creating an atmosphere in which you both feel comfortable about expressing your feelings.

Lucky Number

582

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Give yourself a treat and do something that's good for you but which is also very enjoyable. For instance, you could go for a relaxing swim or book up a massage that helps you to unwind. Food will almost definitely play a big part in all this at some point, with your taste buds crying out for some delicious flavors. They may also be rather calorific, but you don't care!

Lucky Number

745

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is a fabulous day for expressing the creative side of your personality, so consider doing something artistic. If you're no good at such things yourself, why not admire someone else's efforts? Try visiting an art gallery, listening to music or watching a film. However, you won't be nearly as enthusiastic about doing any hard work!

Lucky Number

796

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's another day when you want to enjoy creature comforts and have an enjoyable time at home. Faced with the option of getting on with some hard work or putting your feet up, it will be no contest. The sofa or garden chair will win every time! You're ultra charming now, so make the most of it, especially if you want to butter someone up.

Lucky Number

635

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

This is one of those heart-warming days when it's wonderfully easy to get on well with other people. Nothing very spectacular may happen between you, but things will be harmonious and there'll be a very easy-going atmosphere between you. If you've fallen out with someone recently, take advantage of today's good vibes to make amends.

Lucky Number

204

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Fancy being busy around your home today? You're in exactly the right mood to stage a big tidy-up, and it will be even more satisfying if you can throw away some clutter at the same time. It will be better still if you can recycle it. Go through your cupboards and drawers to see if you can give away any of your old clothes or other possessions that you no longer need.

Lucky Number

941

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's another day for pampering yourself and having a good time and you'll carry on where you left off yesterday. Food and drink will play a big role in the day once again, and you won't need to be asked twice whether you want to go out for a meal or a trip to your favourite bar. If you pass any nice shops you'll whizz into them in a flash and will have to be forcibly restrained from spending money. So expect an expensive but enjoyable day.

Lucky Number

336

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're looking for emotional highs again today, so you won't bother with anything or anyone that you don't care about. You might have a significant emotional encounter with someone, where you both say what you think, or spend time on your own mulling over a recent experience. This is also a good day for making small changes to your life, such as getting rid of belongings that you no longer need.

Lucky Number

133

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Once again you're in the mood to be with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. You'll build a strong rapport, especially if you have shared interests to discuss. Life is full of interest and valuable lessons today, so open yourself up to some of them and prepare to be enriched as a result.

Lucky Number

528

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're in the mood to indulge yourself today, my lovely Sea-Goats. This isn't very good news if you're supposed to be keeping your nose to the grindstone, so work hard while you have to, then relax by doing something enjoyable and which makes you feel pampered. A pleasant encounter with someone in a position of power is in the stars. It's obvious how much they like and admire you.

Lucky Number

749

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is a brilliant day for doing some socializing, especially if you can get together with people who are unusual or interesting in some way. You might be attracted by the fact that they come from a different background or culture to yours, in which case you could have a fascinating discussion about it. You're still interested in spiritual topics, which could be another connection between the two of you.

Lucky Number

905

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

This is an excellent day for doing some troubleshooting and sorting out problems. Instead of feeling daunted, you're ready to tackle them and to get on top of them. Check that your financial arrangements are running smoothly. If you're puzzled by a strange entry in your bank statement or by something contained in a bill, get to the bottom of it now while you're in the right mood.

Lucky Number

119

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
