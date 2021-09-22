Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Aries Be prepared for some unexpected events today, Aries. Someone might call you out of the blue, or you could get a surprise phone call. You could hear some news that raises your eyebrows, or is frankly shocking. Relax. Ideally, work off any excess nervous energy by doing something physical or therapeutic. Lucky Number 397 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Get set for some unexpected financial developments. If you're lucky you might discover some cash that you'd forgotten about, or receive some money out of the blue. On the other hand, you may be faced with an expense that you weren't prepared for, such as a bill that's higher than you'd hoped. You might also feel compelled to make some impulse buys because you're feeling bored. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini This is a wonderful day for telling someone how much they mean to you. If you're too shy to put your feelings into words, maybe you could let your actions speak volumes instead. You're in a very light-hearted and easy-going mood, making it a pleasure to deal with other people, so it's little wonder that plenty of them will flock to your side. They know a good thing when they see it! Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer If you're going shopping today you'll have a real eye for a bargain. You certainly won't want to waste your money on anything that you consider to be frivolous or unnecessary, and you'll want every penny to count. If you're going food shopping you'll be able to sniff out a bargain at fifty paces, although you still won't be seduced into buying things just for the sake of it. There are no flies on you right now, Cancer! Lucky Number 908 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo This is the perfect day for thinking about your future and making plans about it. You're feeling quietly confident and optimistic, but without getting carried away and ignoring the facts. It will help to discuss your ideas with a trusted friend or partner, provided that they're on your wavelength and understand what you're trying to achieve. Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Get your brain in gear dear Virgo, because you can make great strides at work if you put in the required effort. This is a super day for working your way through paperwork, filling in forms, writing reports or doing some filing, because you're in such a methodical and organized frame of mind. You could also have an interesting and informative conversation with a boss or superior. Lucky Number 571 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You're full of curiosity about the world today, putting you in a very inquisitive mood. It's great for finding out what's going on around you or for getting lost in a good book. If you're doing some research you'll be fascinated by what you discover and you'll want to know more. It's also an excellent day for making contact with people who live far away or for arranging a long-distance journey. Lucky Number 478 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio You're in need of some lively and interesting companions today, otherwise you'll quickly get bored and fed up. Ideally, you want to be with people who are unconventional in some way, even if they usually aren't your cup of tea at all, because you'll relish their slightly rebellious or unusual view of the world. If a close relationship is getting stuck in a rut, think about how you can both liven it up. Lucky Number 676 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius You're feeling restless and unsettled today, and it shows. You're also easily bored, which means you're looking for entertainment and excitement. You'll try to create your own amusements, and might even create a dispute or disturbance in order to liven things up a little. It will be far better to do something more constructive, such as reorganizing your day or working off your nervous energy with some exercise. Lucky Number 942 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You get on really well with colleagues and customers today, which makes work go with a swing. You'll enjoy chatting with them too, but not too much otherwise you might receive some sharp words from your boss or some other authority figure. This is also an excellent day for taking part in a meeting or doing anything else that will enable you to get your thoughts across to other people. Lucky Number 316 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius You could hear some interesting information about some of your favourite people today, or there could be news from a special person who lives a long way away. Your thoughts and emotions are working in tandem, bringing a great opportunity to talk about your feelings without getting all worked up, or becoming overly rational. Lucky Number 501 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries