Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Aries Look after yourself under today's Total Lunar Eclipse of the Full Moon in your sign. You're feeling rather thinskinned and could easily be hurt by the insensitive words or actions of loved ones. They may not mean to upset you, but they'll manage it all the same. It doesn't help that you're feeling vulnerable and slightly lonely, making you all the more likely to interpret other people's actions in the worst possible way. Lucky Number 341 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus You're feeling lonely today, whether you're physically separated from loved ones or there's an emotional gap between you. Although it's tempting to feel sorry for yourself under this Total Lunar Eclipse, it will only make you more miserable. Instead, you need to distract yourself by doing things that will give you satisfaction and remind you that you're a person in your own right. Lucky Number 217 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini There's a Full Moon today, a Total Lunar Eclipse, shedding light on your long-term ambitions and goals. How are they progressing? If a plan has lost its impetus, maybe you need to decide whether to revive it or whether to forget about it and concentrate on something else instead. It's a waste of time pursuing something if it's dead in the water or you don't care about it any longer. Lucky Number 432 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, is warning you to pay attention to the truth over the coming six months. You'll have to sort out fibs from facts, and it won't always be easy to tell the difference. There's also a possibility that you aren't being honest with yourself, in which case you're about to realize the importance of facing up to the truth. Lucky Number 221 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Money is accentuated by today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, and this situation will continue for the next six months. If you've been overspending recently, it's now time to change your ways and start economizing. This shouldn't be as difficult as you fear, especially if you take action sooner rather than later. But whatever you do, don't ignore problems until they reach crisis point. Lucky Number 086 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, puts the emphasis on your relationships during the coming six months. This could lead to some tricky moments with certain people if you've been rubbing each other up the wrong way recently, but it will also give you the chance to sort out your differences. Try not to behave as though everything is a crisis or as though you're the only one who's having a hard time. Lucky Number 825 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Someone seems to be giving you the cold shoulder under today's Total Lunar Eclipse in your seventh house. They're being unfriendly or remote, or they aren't around when you need them. Although it would be tempting to imagine that this is a disaster for your relationship, it may be no more than a blip entirely due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. Like the Total Solar Eclipse in Aries. Don't imagine the worst but prepare for major changes. Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio The past few days have really knocked the stuffing out of you, so it's time to cheer yourself up and get a more positive perspective on life. The Full Moon urges you to fill the day with enjoyable and entertaining activities, especially if they're different from your usual routine. It will be even better if you can get together with someone who always makes your heart beat faster and brings out the best in you. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, emphasizes your family life during the coming six month, especially if you've been neglecting your nearest and dearest because of work commitments. Well, it's time to redress the balance and to smooth over any hurt feelings that might have arisen as a result of you being wrapped up in other concerns. You may also have to make a tricky decision about a member of the family. Lucky Number 123 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn It's a rather gloomy day emotionally, regardless of what the weather's doing. You're feeling very vulnerable under today's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse and as a result, you're worried that your relationship isn't going as well as you'd like. Is this really something to worry about, or are you reading too much into the situation? Try not to make mountains out of molehills. Lucky Number 665 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius In true Aquarian style you're interested in being with people who are that little bit different today. After all, it's a Full Moon and a Lunar Eclipse to boot! Avoid anyone who's boring or ultra-traditional, because you'll soon get fed up with them. There's a chance that you could be dazzled by someone you meet for the first time now, especially if they aren't your usual type. Lucky Number 305 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries