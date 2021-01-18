Movies we’re looking forward to in early 2021

Get your popcorn ready: Big movies are coming soon.

With so many films delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even more big titles than usual are on the horizon in 2021.

Here are movies to look forward to between now and March.

“One Night in Miami”

This movie features a knockout group of icons: Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke all coming together for an unforgettable night.

The flick is fiction, but the Oscar buzz is real. The film hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

“The Little Things”

“The Little Things” features a big-time cast, with Oscar-winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek starring as California authorities working to track down a serial killer. Jared Leto plays the suspected assailant. The movie debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Jan. 29.

“Cinderella”

Bringing a little magic to the big screen will be this modern twist on “Cinderella,” with pop superstar Camila Cabella as the title character and Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother. Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan add more star quality to the movie, whose release date is still listed as “Winter 2021.”

“Malcolm and Marie”

Made during the COVID-19 pandemic, the drama about a filmmaker and his wife anticipating feedback on his latest movie features two of Hollywood’s brightest young actors in John David Washington and Zendaya. It’s out Feb. 5 on Netflix.

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

If you loved “Get Out,” you may get into this reteaming of stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield for this biographical drama, out Feb. 12 in theaters and on HBO Max. Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, former chairman of the Black Panther Party, and Stanfield plays William O’Neal, an FBI informant working against him.

“Minari”

A South Korean film, “Parasite,” made history winning best picture, and this U.S. film about a Korean American family pursuing its dream is also an Oscars hopeful.

The flick wowed on the festival circuit, and it gets a wide release in theaters Feb. 12. “The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun leads “Minari,” a contender for best picture.

“Minari” caused some off-screen drama when it was announced last month that Hollywood Foreign Press Associations rules disallow the movie from competing in the Golden Globes race for best drama or musical/comedy. Instead, it was classified as a foreign language film, leading to uproar among directors, writers and actors including Lulu Wang, Phil Lord, Celeste Ng and Daniel Dae Kim.

“Breaking News in Yuba County”

Led by a star-studded cast, “Breaking News in Yuba County” sees Allison Janney play a wife looking for her missing husband. Mila Kunis, Regina Hall and Awkafina also star in the movie out in theaters Feb. 12.

“Nomadland”

Another festival favorite, “Nomadland” stars Frances McDormand as a traveling woman who experiences life outside society. Oscar nominations are likely for best picture, best director for Chloe Zhao and best actress for McDormand — who’s already got a pair of trophies for “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The drama hits theaters Feb. 19.

“The Mauritanian”

Jodie Foster. Benedict Cumberbatch. Shailene Woodley. Zachary Levi. It would be a crime not to see this legal drama with a cast of that caliber. It opens in theaters Feb. 19.

“Flora & Ulysses”

What kid wouldn’t want a pet squirrel with superpowers? Based on a popular children’s novel, “Flora & Ulysses” tells the story of a young girl and her squirrel with amazing abilities. The fun family flick debuts Feb. 19 on Disney+.

“Tom and Jerry”

The cast is the cat’s meow, with Chloë Grace Moretz, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong among the stars. Out Feb. 26 in theaters and on HBO Max, the film gives everyone’s favorite cat-and-mouse game the live-action treatment, plopping the ‘toons into a real-world setting.

“Nobody”

“Nobody” is led by a big somebody, Bob Odenkirk. The thriller, in theaters Feb. 26, sees the “Better Call Saul” star play an everyday man whose life is flipped upside down when he encounters a pair of thieves.

“The United States vs Billie Holiday”

Andra Day strives to strike the right note as jazz icon Billie Holiday in the drama, which centers on the federal government targeting the singer to stop her from singing “Strange Fruit,” a powerful protest against lynchings.

Movie biopics can lead to Oscar gold, as Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon and Rami Malek have shown for their portrayals of Ray Charles, June Carter Cash and Freddie Mercury, respectively.

It will debut Feb. 26 on Hulu.

“The Father”

The drama is told from the perspective of a man battling memory loss, expertly played by Anthony Hopkins, and offers a window into how someone’s mind might process life as they deal with the cognitive decline.

Fellow Oscar winner Olivia Colman excels as his concerned daughter in the drama, scheduled for theaters Feb. 26.

“Coming 2 America”

All hail Prince Akeem!

Eddie Murphy returns as the prince of Zamunda in the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 favorite “Coming to America.” This time, Murphy’s royally hilarious character returns to America to find his long-lost son, who will one day be the heir to the throne.

It features some familiar faces, with Arsenio Hall back as Semmi and James Earl Jones returning as King Jaffe Joffer, and some new ones, with Leslie Jones and Teyana Taylor among the cast additions. It’s out March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

There’s plenty of reason “Raya and the Last Dragon” has people roaring with excitement. The animated movie, out March 5 in theaters and on Disney+ through premier access, is led by Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, and the visually stunning teaser trailer is loaded with action.

It follows a young warrior, Raya, who strives to find the last dragon in order to restore peace.

The movie marks the biggest role for Tran outside the “Star Wars” galaxy. It gives viewers eager for more of the fan-favorite actress a chance to see her as the lead in a major movie.

“Chaos Walking”

Adapted from a sci-fi book series, “Chaos Walking” stars British actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in a post-apocalyptic thriller where all men’s thoughts can be heard. It’s due for theaters March 5.

“The King’s Man”

Serving as a prequel to popular “Kingsman” movies, this spy action-comedy is led by Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford. “The King’s Man” is scheduled for theaters on March 12.

“Cherry”

Featuring a reunion between “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, “Cherry” centers on an Army medic who becomes addicted to pain medication.

The drama arrives on Apple TV+ on March 12 following a release in select theaters Feb. 26.