Studies reveal most popular show soundtrack on Netflix, most motivational movie scenes

One study has determined the most popular show soundtrack on Netflix, while another reveals the most motivational movie speeches with help from YouTube.

Let’s take a look.

NOTEWORTHY NETFLIX TUNES

Netflix is known for its binge-worthy series, but which show has the most popular soundtrack?

A recent study by online marketplace OnBuy.com surveyed 3,467 series devotees to find the top 10 series on Netflix — both original and licensed content — with the best music.

From those results, analysts selected the top 10 shows and searched Spotify for the most followed playlist of each one. OnBuy.com then divided the total number of streams of each song in each series’ playlist by the number of songs to get an average of the streams of each track and determine the most popular soundtrack.

The findings?

“Stranger Things” took first place with 87,022,122 average streams per song. “13 Reasons Why” came in second with 59,825,286, followed by “Black Mirror” with 48,943,294.

MOVIES THAT MOTIVATE

Meanwhile, PureGym hopes to inspire people to stick to their New Year’s resolutions with a new study that unveils the most motivational movie speeches.

“After what’s been an extremely difficult year that will certainly leave a hangover into 2021, many of us are going to be in need of a boost to try and kick start our goals,” said Stephen Rowe, chief marketing officer of PureGym, in a statement. “Many of these goals at this time of year are focused on improving health and wellbeing, and while a movie can’t solve everything, we hope that some of the scenes highlighted in our rankings can provide that hit of motivation to get going.”

The health club chain researched notorious motivational speeches and tallied up the likes vs. dislikes on all YouTube uploads of each scene. The scene with the highest ratio of positive reactions to negative reactions took the top spot. (Data is current as of December 2020.)

Taking first place is Will Smith telling his son, “If you want something, go get it,” in his “Dream” speech in “The Pursuit of Happyness.” It has 99.01% positive reactions.

The “Rocky” franchise made an appearance on the list, ranking second with Sylvester Stallone’s “It ain’t about how hard you hit” speech in “Rocky Balboa” with 98.81%.

Closely behind in third was the “Our Deepest Fear” speech from “Coach Carter” with 98.63%.

Rounding out the top 10: “The Death Crawl in “Facing the Giants” took fourth with 98.38%, followed by “Get Busy Living” from “The Shawshank Redemption” with 98.05%, “We are Special” from “Gridiron Gang” with 97.8%, “Being Perfect” from “Friday Night Lights” with 97.52%, “Inch by Inch” from “Any Given Sunday” with 97.5%, “My Name is Maximus” from “Gladiator” with 97.49% and “I See Pride” from “Cool Runnings” with 97.47%.

For more information about the study and to see the full list of 20 movies, go to puregym.com/blog/best-motivational-speeches.