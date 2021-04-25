Anthony Hopkins is the upset victor for best actor at the 93rd Academy Awards

Although the late Chadwick Boseman was considered the front-runner heading into the 93rd Academy Awards, the Oscar for best actor went to Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) in an upset victory.

The other nominees were Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman, whose standout career roles include playing baseball great Jackie Robinson in “42,” singer James Brown in “Get On Up” and the young Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” had won the Golden Globe, SAG Award and numerous critics awards leading up to the Oscars. Hopkins won the BAFTA for lead actor. Ahmed won the Indie Spirit award on Thursday night.

Only two actors have won posthumous Oscars: Peter Finch’s 1977 win in the lead actor category for “Network” and Heath Ledger, in 2009, for his supporting turn in “The Dark Knight.”