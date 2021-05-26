‘Cruella’ stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser happy to bring new depth, backstory to ‘101 Dalmatians’ henchmen Jasper and Horace

Portraying Cruella de Vil’s henchmen in a live-action Disney movie was a devilishly good time for actors Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser.

The actors provide a never-before-seen backstory for the Jasper and Horace characters in “Cruella,” and enjoyed depicting the classic thieves from the “101 Dalmatians” franchise in a new way.

“I was glad they delved into the backstory of the three friends,” Hauser, who plays Horace, told the Daily News.

“In this film, the writers and Disney and (director) Craig (Gillespie), everybody wanted the characters to feel fleshed out and three-dimensional.”

Out Friday in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access, the film stars Emma Stone as an aspiring fashion designer named Estella and depicts the character’s journey toward becoming the villainous Cruella — who, in the original story, plots to kidnap black-and-white puppies to make a Dalmatian coat.

“Cruella” follows Estella as she meets Jasper and Horace as children in London. The trio continue to commit petty crimes together into adulthood as they hustle to get by.

The film shows the characters, who were first introduced to audiences in the 1961 animated “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” in a new light.

“That’s because you see them as children,” Fry, who plays Jasper, told The News.

“No matter what they grow up in, you can’t help but be sympathetic to these characters. They’re children, and they’ve been dealt a hard kind of card. I think that’s where the sympathy comes from.”

Fry and Hauser’s characters in “Cruella” are delinquents with differing skills. Horace is resourceful and capable of rigging vehicles and machines for their schemes, while Jasper is smart with a kind heart.

“I think Jasper’s function is to try and kind of keep Estella/Cruella from just floating off into madness,” Fry, 36, said.

Both actors were impressed by Stone’s balanced performance of an often-unhinged character.

“Everything she did was so layered, from the hair and makeup to the wardrobe to the voices,” Hauser, 34, said.

“Emma has to also delicately juggle drama with comedy. She kind of dipped in and out more than any other person in the film. That’s a lot of work to do, and yet she was still accessible if we had a question, a joke, we asked her for career advice, anything. She was very readily available to still be herself, and not Cruella.”

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson also stars as the Baroness, a ruthless fashion icon with three pet dalmatians who clashes with Cruella.

“Cruella” marks a reunion for Hauser and Gillespie, who previously worked together on the 2017 Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.” Hauser also starred recently in “Richard Jewell” and the Spike Lee-directed “BlacKkKlansman.”

The London-born Fry, meanwhile, portrayed Hizdahr zo Loraq on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” before appearing in the 2019 romantic comedy “Yesterday” based on The Beatles’ music.

“Cruella,” set during the 1970s, repeatedly draws inspiration from the punk scene of the era, including its wardrobe and soundtrack.

The tone of the movie was a big draw for Fry and Hauser.

“The setting, the punk rock music, the sort of sharp wit in the humor, the fact that it doesn’t just pander to a child audience,” Hauser said. “The tonality reaches other age groups and demographics, and I think that’s what makes it a Craig Gillespie film.”