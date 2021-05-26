‘In the Heights’ is a celebration of culture that shows the ‘whole beautiful world uptown,’ cast and director say

“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos felt like he hit the jackpot when he shot “96,000,” a spirited song-and-dance number about winning the lottery.

Surrounded by dozens of dancers, Ramos could feel the passion as the upbeat anthem about big dreams filled the movie musical’s set at the Highbridge Pool in Upper Manhattan.

In that moment, the film about the area’s predominantly Latino community in Washington Heights felt particularly powerful.

“It was cold. It was raining,” Ramos told the Daily News. “They weren’t the most ideal working conditions, and to see the cast, especially the dancers, weather through this storm ... we kept yelling out, ‘This is for the culture! This is for the culture!’

“You could feel, especially in those three days when we shot that, this was way bigger than any of us.”

Adapted from the Tony-winning stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the “In the Heights” movie premieres June 9 at the Tribeca Film Festival and arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.

The film follows the different experiences of people in a vibrant neighborhood where everyone works tirelessly toward their goals. Among them is Usnavi, a bodega owner played by Ramos, who saves money in hopes of one day returning to his family’s native Dominican Republic.

The story is largely told through Latin and hip-hop music, and serves as a celebration of culture for audiences underrepresented in Hollywood movies of this scale.

“I’m just so ecstatic that there’s a film that represents this, finally,” said Leslie Grace, who makes her movie debut as Nina, a Stanford University student who’s the first in her family to go college.

“It’s a movie that I longed to see when I was a kid, to tell me that I could do it, and I could look exactly the way that I look, and be exactly where I’m from, and have parents and a family like the ones that I have, and accomplish a dream like this.”

The Bronx-born Grace, 26, is a singer of Dominican descent known for the hits “Diganle” and “Duro y Suave.” Like her character, she pursued a career path different than anyone in her family, allowing her to understand the pressure and responsibility that comes along with that.

Many in the cast see parallels between their lives and the movie. For Ramos, who was the original John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” it’s his Puerto Rican roots and Brooklyn childhood.

Melissa Barrera, who stars as the aspiring fashion designer Vanessa, was born in Mexico and saw “In the Heights” on Broadway about 15 times, first as a high schooler and then as a New York University student.

“It was the first time that I saw a Mexican flag on a Broadway stage, period,” Barrera, who is from Monterrey, told The News.

“That in itself really moved me and impacted me, because I was already in love with musical theater. I was already thinking this is what I want to do with the rest of my life, but there were also all those doubts of, no one from where I’m from really does that. No one pursues a career in acting, and much less theater. Can that even be a real career for me? All those doubts dissipated in that moment.”

Barrera, 30, hopes the movie can provide representation in the same way.

“I’m just so happy that it’s with a movie that’s so aspirational and so positive, and such a celebration of our culture and honoring our ancestors,” Barrera said.

“In the Heights” was the first show Corey Hawkins, who plays the business-minded Benny in the movie, saw on Broadway.

Hawkins lived in Washington Heights when he studied at the Juilliard School, and is thrilled the film shows a different side of Manhattan.

“There’s this aura around New York City, but there’s a whole sector of people who make New York what it is,” Hawkins said.

“There’s a whole beautiful world uptown, so to be able to give voice to that, to be able to show that representation, to be able to say that your lives matter as well, your experience and your culture, the food, the bodegas. Every little detail is so important because it gives you dignity.”

The film features Miranda songs, popular in the stage show, including “It Won’t Be Long Now,” “Breathe” and “Paciencia Y Fe.”

Miranda is a producer on the movie, as is Quiara Alegria Hudes, who wrote the book for the stage musical. Hudes also wrote the film’s screenplay.

“It was led by people of color, and I think that’s incredibly important as well,” Hawkins, 32, said. “At this point, there are authentic voices giving voice to each other.”

Adding to the authenticity was the decision to shoot scenes in Washington Heights — a move director Jon M. Chu says was encouraged by Miranda and Hudes.

“I don’t think I could get the nuance of Washington Heights for the audience had I not had a camera just shoot Washington Heights,” Chu, who previously directed “Crazy Rich Asians,” told The News. “Lin ... wrote songs about places that he had never seen them performed in, and we got to bring our actors and put them in that space.”

Miranda, who played Usnavi on Broadway, has a small role in the film as a piragua salesman, but his influence was felt in a big way.

That was especially true when they shot “Carnaval del Barrio,” where the characters pay homage to their homelands. When the cameras stopped rolling, the cast began chanting, “Lin! Lin! Lin!”

“He manifested this,” Chu said. “He didn’t have a role for himself so he wrote himself a role, and he wrote others a role, and look what it created. A whole generation of performers that are going to get roles and jobs in ways they (never had) before.”

Ramos, 29, is eager for more diverse stories to be told.

“We have to be different than we were back in the day,” Ramos said. “Let’s reflect what our country looks like now. Let’s be better than we were before.”

Both Hawkins and Grace said the “In the Heights” actors shed “blood, sweat and tears” as they learned intricate dances and fine-tuned their performances.

The result is a massive movie musical that left the cast overflowing with pride.

“Usually we see it through this really small scope, and there is specificity there, but the magic of it is so large, like in the golden era of films,” Grace told The News. “We look up to see it, and to see our people do it, it’s just beautiful.”