Kelly Arbaugh, a 58-year-old executive assistant for a wealth management firm outside of Philadelphia, was tired of paying $300 a month for internet and cable TV service and this year became one of the thousands of U.S. households that cut the pay-TV cord each month.

But breaking up with your favorite channels is hard to do, so Arbaugh turned to Google for help. "I asked, 'How can I get the Hallmark Channel and UPtv without cable?'"