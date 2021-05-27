‘Cruella’ review: Disney’s haute couture villain isn’t bad, just misunderstood. And not good, actually

For a while, “Cruella” — Disney’s self-consciously “dark” and “edgy” live-action prequel to “101 Dalmatians” — gets by on the simpatico performance wiles of Emmas Stone and Thompson.

They are wizards in close-up, and what you might call mini-maximalists of comic timing. Changes in dismissive or sinister vocal inflection click into place almost subliminally, and their dazzling complementary skill sets in using their bodies (and costumes, in this outre couture context) to will a laugh into existence become the oxygen the movie needs to survive. Their wit and inventiveness may well hand Disney a hit, though Disney likely is keeping both eyes on how it does on Disney+, premiering there the same day as it does in theaters.

“Cruella” is the latest 2021 release burdened with the expectation of getting people back inside multiplexes up against two adversaries: a pandemic on the wane (let’s hope) and a simultaneous, self-competing streaming launch. That’s a business matter, not a creative one; we’ll draw a veil on the former to concentrate on the film’s wildly conflicted and increasingly decadent weirdness.

What we have here is a smoothly crafted error in judgment. Director Craig Gillespie, who made “I, Tonya,” goes at “Cruella” the same way, riveted by the monomaniacal ambitions and toxic charisma of the protagonist/antagonist out for blood. The script by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara begins in 1964, with young Estella (Niamh Lynch) as the moody, bullied, misunderstood and fiercely combative daughter of Catherine, a sweet single mum (Emily Beecham) employed as a maid once upon a time by the fearsome Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson).We’ll avoid spoilers, mostly, but Catherine’s cliffside plummet during a posh manor party thrown by the Baroness involves vicious Dalmatians and Estella’s cruel survivor’s guilt.

From there, “Cruella” becomes the D&E (Dark & Edgy) fairy tale of budding designer Estella’s rise in the London fashion scene of the 1970s. Estella/Cruella (Stone) gains employment at a famous but musty department store. Her late-night drunken makeover of a shop window catches the eye of the Baroness, and soon their “All About Eve”-times-101 mentor/protege relationship becomes a rivalry for the ages.

Red-haired Estella’s “Cruella” guise is the image on the movie’s banner ads and posters, dominated by a bifurcated black/white ‘do that screams “Three Faces of Eve”-minus-one. The title character careens into more and more callous and narcissistic behavior, to the distress of her pickpocket chums and roommates Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser, a dab hand with the Cockney dialect). The movie carves up its three acts by way of three extravagant fashion shows, dutifully chronicled for a London gossip column by Estella’s sympathetic old schoolmate Anita (Kirby-Howell Baptiste, the film’s warmest element by 101 miles).

Gillespie’s restless, swooping camera italicizes each entrance and every plot detail, while the soundtrack’s constant, egregious needle drops throw in everything from “Sympathy for the Devil” (that old thing) to “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges. The sentimental Charlie Chaplin standard “Smile” serves as grimly ironic underscoring for Cruella’s near-death-by-fire. The visual energy counterweighs the increasingly tedious tit-for-tat sadism of the storyline, or tries. If the film version of “Matilda” went on a scandalous date with Todd Phillips’s “Joker,” you’d get “Cruella.”

Many will like it, I suspect, because of the performances, all good, and because this PG-13 Disney spinoff gives pandemic-rattled audiences something theoretically new. I admire the craft but dislike the basic idea, which has become pure gold in early 21st-century American pop culture: the purportedly humanizing story behind villains we already know, or thought we knew. “Joker” did it. “Wicked” did it. Disney’s doing it constantly.

My problem with this one is boringly simple: It’s kind of depressing to watch the story play out. The darkness, for the record, connects directly to the original 1956 Dodie Smith novel “The One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” and because Cruella de Vil in that version wasn’t worried about her image. She was after Dalmatian pelts for her fur coat; the evil came easily.

Times change, and the 2021 Cruella wouldn’t actually skin a dog, either for fashion or revenge. Around the 45-minute mark, Gillespie’s prequel/heist thriller hybrid reaches what feels like a natural halfway point. But the movie doesn’t listen, and goes on for a total of 134 minutes. That’s 55 minutes longer than the 1961 animated film, which had charm, some suspense and that swell Thelonious Monk ripoff ”Cruella de Vil.” Composer/lyricist Mel Leven, a Chicago native, stole the melody from Monk’s “Ba-lue Bolivar Ba-lues-are.” And white people wonder why Black songwriters feel exploited, sometimes.

“People need a villain to believe in,” Stone says at one point. The backstory of this one has its moments, with Stone and Thompson on the job. I’ve seen far worse Disney recycling jobs, which doesn’t make “Cruella” any more than it is: a “Joker” for jaded Disney princess fans everywhere.

———

‘CRUELLA’

2 stars (out of 4)

Rating: PG-13 (for some violence and thematic elements)

Running time: 2 hour, 14 minutes

Playing: In theaters Friday; also available streaming for an additional fee on Disney+

———