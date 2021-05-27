‘Sex and the City’ fans can rest easy: Mr. Big will be back for new HBO Max series

Never fear, Mr. Big fans: Chris Noth has decided to join the upcoming "Sex and the City" miniseries "And Just Like That...," HBO Max announced Wednesday.

Noth, a veteran of "Law & Order" and "The Good Wife," who appears with Queen Latifah on CBS' "The Equalizer," joins the 10-part series alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. Episodes will run a half-hour each.

The spinoff has all the old pals — with the exception of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones — navigating the complications of life and friendship in their 50s.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That...,'" executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex and the City' story without our Mr. Big?"

Sara Ramirez, the "Grey's Anatomy" and "Madam Secretary" alum, is also part of the cast, playing a new character, Che Diaz, a nonbinary, queer, stand-up comic who often hosts Parker's Bradshaw on their podcast. The Tony winner's casting was announced last week.

In doing so, King took a step toward delivering on a promise to incorporate more women of color into the world of "And Just Like That ...." The production team also said half of the writing staff was people of color, TV Line reported in early May.

"And Just Like That..." is scheduled to begin production on location in New York City this summer.