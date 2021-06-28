Don Cheadle says Detroit ‘absolutely a character’ after filming ‘No Sudden Move’

DETROIT — There are important themes embedded in "No Sudden Move" — things like corporate greed and racism — that don't necessarily make for a slick, diverting thriller.

But Don Cheadle says what he loves about the movie is that weighty matters are "part and parcel" of the dangerous schemes that unfold in this engrossing crime saga set in 1954 Detroit and shot last year in the Motor City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In each storyline, there is someone above these main characters who is pulling their strings ... How's it going to work? Can we run game on this dude, or are we just going to be at the behest of whatever this powerful person wants to do to us?," says the 56-year-old actor and Marvel franchise star.

"Throughout each of these characters' storylines, I feel like we're all on the track and the cars start, and we hit the third turn and cars start colliding into each other. Who's going to get out of this and cross the finish line, if anybody?"

"No Sudden Move" is quite the stylish ride for a gritty demolition derby of double-crossings and deceit. Directed by Steven Soderbergh (who worked with Cheadle on the "Ocean's 11" franchise and another Detroit-filmed caper, the 1998 hit "Out of Sight"), the film debuts Thursday on HBO Max. It's a visually gorgeous period piece that's reminiscent of classic Hollywood film noir in its look and witty cynicism.

Some of the dialogue will make you laugh out loud during tense moments. In one scene, a white-collar auto industry employee beats up his superior at the company as he simultaneously apologizes and insists that he loves his job. In Soderbergh's deft hands, there's a fine line between desperation and existential absurdity.

Cheadle stars as Curt Goynes, an ex-con who's in trouble with both the Black and Italian crime syndicates of Eisenhower-era Detroit. Hired by a menacing tough guy (Brendan Fraser) who is a proxy for an unknown power broker, Goynes is tasked with baby-sitting the family of a GM accountant (David Harbour of Netflix's "Stranger Things") while he is being forced to remove an unidentified document from an office safe.

What seems like a simple job turns horribly wrong, plunging Goynes and another small-time crook on the assignment, Richard Russo (Benicio Del Toro), into a cat-and-mouse game that involves criminal kingpins (Ray Liotta and Bill Duke), a detective from an organized crime task force (Jon Hamm), and more — all fighting for control of a bunch of papers linked to a high-stakes conspiracy with roots in real-life history that aren't revealed until the very end.

The screenplay by Ed Solomon ("Now You See It") weaves a portrait of Detroit run by bosses on both side of the law; where auto executives and high-ranking mobsters carry what Cheadle calls "the big stick;" and where racial divides are about to worsen with urban renewal, which one character describes as "more like Negro removal."

It's a complex narrative that, according to Cheadle, could have been made in only one city.

"Detroit is absolutely a character in this movie and I think it permeates everything that happens. There are certain movies you can shoot them anywhere...This one had to be in Detroit. It's about Detroit. It's about the industry that fueled Detroit. It's about what happened when that industry decided that it was more important than the people."

Production was poised to begin here in mid-March 2020, just when the COVID-19 lockdown arrived. Filming was postponed until late September, when Soderbergh — who remained committed to coming to the Motor City — and his team started working under the strict safety protocols he helped develop for film and TV projects.

For Cheadle, this was his first job requiring major travel during the quarantine.

"I was honestly very reticent to do it," he admits. "At the time, the numbers weren't great in Michigan and I was very concerned about (spreading the virus to) family members....Steven and I went back and forth a lot about, 'How are we going to do this? What does it actually mean to be on a set? What's it look like?' There was no model before that."

Soderbergh's involvement helped him get past his initial reluctance. Cheadle explains: "Outside of the nervous-making aspect of working in that environment, having someone like Steven who is, in the best ways, very granular about these things and very anal — like, thank you! The dude who brought us 'Contagion' is probably not going to let an outbreak ...happen on his watch."

Indeed, Soderbergh and his group of nearly 300 actors and crew members — more than half of them local — were successful in staying safe through mid-November when production wrapped.

The director told the Free Press the day before the production ended that only one person had tested positive for COVID-19 to his knowledge, and it was someone unconnected to the physical shooting of the movie.

Before filming, Soderbergh consulted with experts like Larry Brilliant, a renowned epidemiologist and native Detroiter and Wayne State University medical school alum who had advised him on "Contagion," the 2011 thriller about a deadly virus that eerily presaged the pandemic.

The movie also hired Wayne State's Dr. Phillip Levy, who was involved in COVID-19 testing programs for Wayne Health, a 300-doctor group practice. Medical staffers from Wayne Health handled the regularly required testing for cast and crew members, using mobile testing units to reach various locations.

To show his appreciation to Detroit, Soderbergh made a personal donation to Wayne Health of two new mobile labs. "It seems honestly like a really good way to contribute to the community, so that we weren't just coming here and sort of extracting something without giving anything in return," the director told the Free Press in November.

For Cheadle, whose role as War Machine in the "Iron Man" and "Avengers" movies requires simulating flying in a metal suit, and who's co-starring with LeBron James as an artificial-intelligence villain in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (out July 16), working under the COVID-19 safety protocols of frequent testing, separate zones and wearing masks until the cameras rolled, didn't seem that unusual.

"Honestly, as actors, we're often having to deal with very foreign situations to most people," he said. "Most people don't have to put on a rig and fly around in front of a green screen. And you have to do that and some way still be truthful and honest and play your part ... We're used to being in things that we have to play through very objectively odd situations. And this was one, too."

Once the actors took off their masks to film the actual scenes, he says, the process felt no different from any other project. But "as soon as they said cut, everything was different. Masks up, shields up, social distancing. Here's your own fork that's hermetically sealed. Here's your food. You have to eat it over there. You're in this zone. This zone can't be here."

While much of the team stayed at the Element Hotel at the Metropolitan in downtown Detroit, Cheadle lived in a midtown apartment close to Wayne State. There, he followed the same careful rules for off-work behavior as his co-workers at the Element, which set aside an elevator and certain floors for "No Sudden Move" cast and crew members, and partitioned off its rooftop Monarch Club so that they would have a separate place to hang out together.

"I was not going to be number one on the call sheet who comes back and infects everybody in the bubble," he says. "Like, no, no, I'm going to keep it 100."

At one point, a positive test that turned out to be false caused a brief scare. Cheadle remembers "all of us trying to, like, do our own personal contact tracing about who was sitting where, where was that person...who has to do what, do we have to quarantine, all of those things. But it turned out to be a false positive so we never stopped and we kept going."

The whole experience created a heightened responsibility among everyone involved in filming. Of those weeks, he says, "I did feel like, in a way that I hadn't felt before, obviously because of the specter of death and illness hanging over everybody, there was a lot more of a (sense of) take care of your film buddy."

"No Sudden Move" was filmed mostly in Detroit, with some scenes done in Hamtramck, Grosse Pointe, a rural stretch near Armada and a stretch of Michigan Avenue in Van Buren Township.

The movie is dotted with numerous Detroit sites with an authentic '50s feeling. The Rosedale Park area was a key location, particularly the house where Harbour's character and his family live.

The exterior of the Park Shelton building next to the Detroit Institute of Arts stood in for the now-gone Hotel Gotham, a glamorous residence that used to be popular with celebrities and dignitaries in past decades.

The venerable Roma Cafe, now operating under the name Amore da Roma, was used for an action-packed restaurant scene. And a dark-paneled room on the second floor of Wayne State's Maccabees Building doubled as the office for an A-list actor who makes an unbilled appearance — yes, "No Sudden Move" has lots of surprises up its sleeve.

And how's this for authenticity? The former world headquarters of General Motors, a landmark of grand architectural details and industrial-strength elegance that's now known as Cadillac Place, portrays the 1950s home of GM in some scenes. The company moved in 1996 to the Renaissance Center.

One location in particular harkens back to a Detroit that no longer exists: A vintage barbershop in the now-gone Black Bottom neighborhood was re-created inside a building on East Jefferson. Supervising art director Priscilla Elliott told the Free Press last year that it was one of the most challenging and rewarding sets to create.

"We really were intensive on getting that entire street dialed in to look period-correct," Elliott said. "There's a speakeasy in the back and an apartment upstairs. That was really an important set to get right, because that's a lost world."

In the film, Goynes has a conversation about plans for constructing I-375, the freeway that was a factor in the demolishing of Black Bottom and its vibrant assortment of Black-owned businesses and homes.

Cheadle says he was interested in learning more about the fate of the historic Detroit district. Like other thriving Black neighborhoods across the country, it was leveled by urban renewal projects that wound up hurting or removing the neighborhoods they were supposed to benefit.

"It was something I'd only had cursory knowledge of. But unfortunately, it's like a story that... happens in any big city when corporate interests outweigh the interests of the disenfranchised," says Cheadle, an Oscar nominee for 2004's "Hotel Rwanda" who is known for his social activism. Currently, he is collaborating with George Clooney, Kerry Washington and other stars to create a public school in Los Angeles aimed at giving students from underserved areas the skills to work in the film and TV industry.

Cheadle names several other cities that lost places like Black Bottom to civic projects. "This is how it happens. People can't hold their space against the guys with the big stick and then they have to figure out what to do and scramble," he said. "And we can still see, in all of these cities, the result of that. I'm really shocked that people have such short memories about these things, (and say), 'That happened 60 or 70 years ago. Get over it.' It's like, ask your grandmother about something that happened to her when she was a kid and if it's still affecting her. It's not that long ago. It's a generation."

The actors inside the "No Sudden Move" bubble — which also included Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz and Noah Jupe — got along well, according to Cheadle. "It would have been hell had it not been, you know," he adds.

"It was cool to reunite with people, and it was cool to meet people....Everybody got along." For instance, he knew Liotta from the 1998 HBO movie "The Rat Pack" where Liotta played Frank Sinatra, while Cheadle played Sammy Davis Jr. But he was meeting Culkin, from HBO's "Succession," for the first time.

When Harbour rented a metro Detroit theater to see the David Fincher movie "Tenet," he invited Cheadle to come along. All these months later, Cheadle doesn't remember the name of the site, only that it was "a lovely theater."

Says Cheadle, "It was a ghost town. I've never walked in a theater before and there was nobody (around)," he says, adding that they went in "and just talked about our movie the whole time."

Cheadle says he had more freedom to explore Detroit during the making of "Out of Sight" in the late 1990s. But only a little more.

"It's always, for me anyway, you have kind of a half a weekend to do anything. ... And this is even on Steven's movies, which are pretty quick and very efficient. We finish under time and on budget all the time," he says.

He is grateful that Detroiters opened their arms to "No Sudden Move," especially in the middle of such a difficult time, and "that we got to bring, hopefully, some kind of infusion of energy and commerce to the city when we came through."

'NO SUDDEN MOVE'

Rated: R (for language throughout, some violence and sexual references)

Playing: Streaming Thursday on HBO Max

