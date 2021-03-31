My worst moment: Jonathan Tucker thought he was funny. The people in the audition room ... did not

NBC’s new sci-fi drama “Debris,” starring Jonathan Tucker, borrows a little from “Fringe” and a little from “The X-Files” as a pair of agents team up to investigate alien spacecraft wreckage that has fallen to earth.

“In sci-fi you can really play around with the audience because the choices that you’re making as an actor might seem out of place,” said Tucker, “but the whole point of the show is that everything is out of place — something has landed that has dramatically shifted our understanding of the world and our place in it.”

Tucker has some experience already with sci-fi, playing a robot on HBO’s “Westworld.” Before that, his career first kicked into high gear with 1999's “The Virgin Suicides” and he’s gone on to star in movies such as “Hostage” and shows including “Parenthood,” “Justified,” “Hannibal” and “City on a Hill.”

When asked about a worst moment in his career, he recalled a cringeworthy audition: “I think this story says a lot about who I am.”

— My worst moment …

“This audition was for the movie ‘I Love You, Man,’ which was a comedy from 2009 starring Paul Rudd and Jason Segel, and the role was a trainer who was unabashedly gay but walked around with the bravado of a heterosexual jerk. That was the role. It was really funny material. And I felt so confident about going in for this meeting, even though they didn’t really want to see me because I wasn’t known for doing any comedic work. But I was like, no, no, I got this. I can do this.

“There were a number of people auditioning for this, so I’m just sitting there in this old building on a studio lot. And then finally it’s my turn. I go in the room with all this confidence and I start laughing it up with everyone. And then I start the audition. And I just tanked. I go up on my lines, which means I forgot my lines. I start sweating. I can’t get my words out. My mouth is dry. And I can see in their faces how terrible this is going. My heart is pounding out of my chest.

“And they were so nice about it. They said I could restart and do it again. So I said, ‘Can I have a moment?’ Because my manager at that time told me that if I ever run into an experience like this, just ask for a moment and go outside and collect myself.

“So I went outside and called my manager and she’s like, ‘Yeah, good — just take a beat and relax, look at the material again, and then go back in.’ So I did that.

“And I go back in and now it felt like I have something to prove.

“But it was just as bad as the first time (laughs) and I can see on their faces what a complete and total disaster this is. It basically just became an exercise in getting through it, but clearly that’s not what gets you the job (laughs). And I remember walking away thinking that was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had. I don’t know why I tried to muscle through it when it was clear I wasn’t going to get the part. And I didn’t. Andy Samberg got it.

“But here’s the hook: Doing a bad drama audition? That’s bad, but it’s fine. Doing a bad comedy audition? That’s like getting surgery without anesthesia. It’s just horrible. It’s the worst.

“But I’ve been getting rejected for roles in film and television since I was 10 or something. You have to shake it off. I mean look, I started dancing with the Boston Ballet when I was seven and I would sometimes not get a job because they were using antique costumes and I didn’t fit into them and they weren’t going to make another one. So I learned that it’s not personal and that there’s always going to be another opportunity.”

— Tucker’s resume is almost entirely dramatic roles. Did the pressure to prove he could be funny get to him?

“No! I was like: I got this, no problem! I can handle this, I’m funny! People think I’m funny in real life! I’ll ace this thing. I went in there feeling like a million bucks.

“But the moment I opened my mouth, I was like: Oh no, I’m about to be the exact thing they thought I was, which is the reason they didn’t want to see me in the first place. And that’s when it started to feel like my tongue was being dragged across a desert floor.

“And by the way, that was at the beginning of a very challenging run for me, professionally. Like around 2009 to probably 2013, I had a really tough time. Ira Glass talks about people going into the arts because we have a level of taste that’s really good. And as we start working, the work we’re producing is not commensurate to our taste, and that’s really frustrating. And most people quit because they can’t reconcile that delta between the work and your expectations. But you just have to keep going until you reach the quality of work that got you into this in the first place. And for me, it was something like 10 years later I was doing ‘Kingdom’ and I’m the comedic relief on that show!”

— The takeaway …

“You are not the worst thing that you’ve done.

“But those sort of experiences end up making you a richer human being.

“I’m married and I have these two kids now and I’ve realized that the fuller your life, the richer your experiences, the greater your capacity to understand the world, to move through the world, and in turn that makes you a better actor.

“And those kinds of failures, when you think your heart might actually be outside of your chest and you’re not able to move your tongue around in your mouth, these are the things you don’t learn in drama school. But you get through them and they end up being the armor you have after 27 years of working as an actor.”