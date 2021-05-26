Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for May 30-June 5

DON'T MISS: "America's Got Talent" — After a challenging season hampered by pandemic restrictions and an injury to Simon Cowell that forced the show to go on without him, summertime's biggest reality hit is back with Cowell — and a live audience — in place. As usual, things kick off with a barrage of auditions, during which serious contenders are separated from the wacky pretenders. Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara return to the judges panel alongside Cowell, and Terry Crews is back as host. (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).

Other bets:

SUNDAY: Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise team up to host the "National Memorial Day Concert 2021" from Washington, D.C. and around the country. The event, dedicated to American heroes, features music by Gladys Knight, Vince Gill, Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson, The Four Tops, Mickey Guyton and more. (8 p.m., PBS).

SUNDAY: The documentary "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre" marks the 100th anniversary of one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history — when the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as Black Wall Street, was destroyed and hundreds of residents were killed. Included: rare archival footage and interviews with historians, city leaders and activists. (8 p.m., History Channel).

SUNDAY: We're totally on edge as "Mare of Easttown," the year's best new drama series, comes to an end. That's because, as Mare (Kate Winslet) closes in on cracking the small-town murder case, we expect at least one more dark and ominous twist. (10 p.m., HBO).

MONDAY: Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Tony Hale and others, the new animated comedy series "Housebroken" follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a poodle dealing with a midlife crisis, leads the group out of her family's living room. (9 p.m., Fox).

MONDAY: Lil Rel Howery is our host for "Small Fortune." It's a new team competition game show in which contestants test their hand-eye coordination on very tiny "playing fields," including a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks and a mini Ellis Island. (10 p.m., NBC).

TUESDAY: People who have a thing for colorful plastic bricks once again take center stage as season two of "Lego Masters" begins. Twelve new pairs of contestants put their their imagination, design skills and creativity on display as they vie for a $100,00 cash prize. (8 p.m., Fox).

WEDNESDAY: For season 11, "MasterChef" brings on the "legends." Each week, a culinary icon drops by to inspire — and judge — the contestants. The legends include Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto. (8 p.m., Fox).

THURSDAY: It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston as "Grey's Anatomy" wraps up a very challenging and eventful 17th season. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision. (9 p.m., ABC).

FRIDAY: Angie Harmon narrates the unscripted series "Cellmate Secrets." Friends, guards, cellmates and lovers tell all about their time with famous felons and defendants. Subjects include Casey Anthony, Joyce Mitchell and convicted killers Drew Peterson, Chris Watts, Susan Smith and Shayna Hubers. (10 p.m., Lifetime).

SATURDAY: A beloved wildlife franchise launches a new chapter with "Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty." The series follows the descendants of Flower, the legendary meerkat matriarch, as they forage for food and fend off predators in South Africa's Kalahari Desert. (8 p.m., BBC America).

