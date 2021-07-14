My worst moment: Josh Gad and the ‘Entourage’ cast member who threw him disastrously off his game during ‘Book of Mormon’

The second season of the Apple TV+ animated musical comedy “Central Park” was recorded remotely from home, due to the pandemic. For Josh Gad, the show’s star and co-creator, this was both a plus and a minus. “It was much less stressful as a performer,” he said. “But it was some of the most stress I’ve ever experienced as a creator, and it was just about quality control and making sure it doesn’t sound like garbage.” Happily, he said, “our tech folks managed to overcome every obstacle that was thrown their way and the sound quality for season two is somehow just as good, if not better, than season one.”

It’s the kind of show that appeals even to people who aren’t typically drawn to musicals, which was a phenomenon Gad said he first witnessed when he starred in the Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” from “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. “It was so funny to watch all of these dudes being dragged by their significant others to see their first musical through gritted teeth, and then sitting back and being like, ‘Oh my God, this is a musical?’ It’s something that has stuck with me.”

Of his many roles, both live action and as a voice actor, he might be best known as the voice of Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise. But “The Book of Mormon” was his first big break, and when asked about a worst moment in his career, it was during the show’s run that he experienced a particularly cringeworthy experience.

My worst moment …

“This is the story that has stuck with me the most in terms of face-plants, and it’s because it was in front of 1,200 people. It still haunts me, no matter how many times I try to slay this demon.

“We were at the height of ‘Book of Mormon,’ so this was 2011. And on any given night there would be countless recognizable celebrities in the audience. You couldn’t help but notice them and watch them; it was like two shows going on, one for the audience and one for us.

“So there was one particular night in which one of our esteemed audience members was very poorly behaved and was not necessarily abiding by the rules of the theatergoing experience and I was just irked.

“I’m keeping this person anonymous, but they were on ‘Entourage.’ I know everyone’s going to think it’s Jeremy Piven; it’s not Jeremy Piven. But this person was checking their phone, just talking and not really listening. And what upset me was that they were in the first three rows. So I’m like, you can do all that stuff, but if you’re in my eye line? Show me the same respect I would show you.

“Anyway, I was debating whether or not to use my improv skills to call this person out; I wanted to make them understand that this was not OK. And as I’m having this debate in my head, the intro chords to ‘Making Things Up Again’ started. And there is perhaps no song in ‘Book of Mormon’ that has a more specific dialogue lead-in to the song. Meaning, in order for the story to proceed in a manner that the audience will understand a single thing, the entire song depends on the dialogue that leads into it.

“And to say that I forgot my lines would be an understatement. That is not what happened on this dark Wednesday night in New York City. I forgot how to speak. The entire experience of the human language journey somehow eluded my brain. Mere sounds were difficult. I stood in silence on that stage in the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and I stared at the audience (laughs).

“I don’t consider myself to be a great improviser, but I definitely know how to improv and I’ve used it to get out of many pickles and it’s something that I call upon. On this particular night, improv was not available to me because the human ability to speak words was not available to me. So I look to one of my scene partners on stage and she’s staring at me and I think she’s concerned that I’m having a stroke.

“Here’s where things kick into high gear: She says the line to me, but for some reason at the same time I apparently lost the ability to speak, I also apparently got hit with a case of tinnitus because my ears start ringing and I can’t hear what she’s saying and I can’t read lips. (Laughs) You have to understand, we’re now about 20 seconds into silence. The stage manager is offstage screaming the words at me — which I’ve never experienced in my entire life — but I cannot hear what she’s saying. My co-stars on stage, in this case the entire ensemble, are usually torn up by me forgetting my lines, because it’s something that I do; I get distracted but then I always find a way out of it. But there was no laughter at this point, there was just sadness. Like, a collective fear that a colleague has lost his mind.

“You can also see the audience uncomfortably shifting in their seats at this point, thinking this is the oddest thing they have ever seen. They’re not sure if it’s part of the show. And if it is, why are Trey and Matt trying to make people feel so uncomfortable right now? And if it’s not part of the show, are we watching a man die on stage (laughs)?

“So I then had no less than four people say the line to me and I cannot hear it. And in my years and years of improv, there has never been a worst line uttered to get me out of a situation, but at this point I had no alternative but to look at (musical director) Stephen Oremus, who was in the orchestra pit leading the musicians that night, and I stared at him, and in front of 1,200 people, exclaimed at the top of my lungs: ‘What the (blank) am I supposed to say?’

“That was my lowest moment in acting history.

“And Stephen Oremus literally stood up and screamed at the top of his lungs until I heard the line, and then I just took a deep breath (laughs) and I went into it.”

The distraction of that famous person in the audience was enough to throw Gad off his game completely?

“That’s a 100% what was happening. This was a least six months into our run, eight shows a week — and this is after three years of workshops — so the show at this point was in my DNA. And as present as you want to be for every single performance, sometimes you go into autodrive. And this was an example of being on autodrive and letting the words flap out of my mouth while I’m focusing on something else, which is a big no-no.

“And I just allowed my anger to overcome my responsibility. It was actually a really interesting view into the human mind. I thought I could multitask, but it was like I had teleported to another dimension. Like, I was so focused on that one thing — the person in the audience — that I couldn’t keep track of what the other thing was, which was my day job (laughs).

“During that song I carry an actual Book of Mormon prop in my hands, and I was so unnerved by what had happened that after that night, I taped all of the dialogue for that scene into the book and would have it there in case I forgot my lines ever again.

“The truth is, I have no ill will toward this person who was in the audience. I just allowed myself to get distracted and angry. It’s always a battle. There are famous stories of Patti LuPone stopping the show to ream someone out. She’s such a legend that she can do that. But at that point in my career, I wasn’t at that level where I could just stop a show and discipline an audience member.”

The takeaway ...

“Never invite cast members from ‘Entourage’ to see a Broadway show.

“But really, you have to put the audience above your own distractions, your own needs and your own desires. It’s two-and-a-half hours of entertainment that has been paid for, and especially for a show like that, at a premium rate. So more than anything, it was a reminder to always be in the moment. Because the second you’re not, you will be called on your bluff by the universe.

“So the teachable moment is that when somebody from the cast of ‘Entourage’ is acting like a real dick, don’t let it get you down (laughs) because it’s the work that matters and the other 1,199 people in the audience are expecting a great show.

“That was a really good lesson. But it was also something that probably lost me no less than 80 to 250 nights of sleep thinking about it. I still can’t forgive myself. If you were evil and had the ability to time travel and wanted to really punish me, that would be the equivalent of my Loki memory hole.

“It’s something that I don’t enjoy thinking about and it’s only because I love you and your publication that I’m going on this dark journey with you (laughs).”

———