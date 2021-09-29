South Carolina gets its first contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’ in years. Who is he?

South Carolina’s drought of love and heartbreak on one of the most prominent dating shows in America has finally come to an end. But will the contestant from the Palmetto State last more than one episode?

Alec Thompson, a 29-year-old civil engineer who lives North Charleston, is one of 30 men vying for Michelle Young’s heart on this season of ”The Bachelorette” on ABC. He is originally from Forest, Virginia. The season premieres Oct. 19. and includes Clint Eastwood’s grandson as one of the other contestants.

Thompson is the first reality TV lover from South Carolina to compete on the “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” since 2018, when a woman from Columbia and another from Belton competed for the attention of bachelor Arie Luyendyk.

Like many on the show, Thompson’s show bio online says “he is not here to waste anyone’s time.” Does that mean he’s here for “the right reasons?” We shall see as time goes on.

Here’s his love-filled bio from ABC:

Alec lives to make the most out of every day. After his first marriage ended, Alec learned a lot about the value of commitment and what it takes to truly make love last, so he is not here to waste anyone’s time. He is dependable, emotionally intelligent and values integrity above all else. Alec is hoping to find a woman who appreciates how much his career means to him but will also make him want to be sentimental and bring out the fun side of him. He is true a believer in that old-school, head-over-heels unconditional type of love and is ready to find that with the beautiful Michelle.

ABC also provided some fun facts about Alec, including that he “loves to read GQ Magazine” (a very manly choice) and that his favorite breakfast food is “cottage cheese.” (Maybe he hasn’t discovered shrimp and grits since moving to South Carolina.)

He also thinks bowling makes for a bad date, in case anyone was wondering.

Will we see South Carolina locales on this season of “The Bachelorette”? Hilton Head and Bluffton made a cameo in 2017. If Thompson makes it all the way to hometown dates, then the answer is maybe. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the past three seasons of the show have all been filmed in quarantine. Though, there is a near guarantee that the Palmetto State will get brought up at some point in Thompson’s “journey.”

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 2:40 PM.