SC couple turns 'first dance' at wedding into choreographed show for their guests

It was billed as the couple's "first dance," but clearly newlyweds Lindsay Neeley and Austin Luttrell did some rehearsing.
The two were married on Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina, and when the time came for them to share a romantic turn on the dance floor, they pulled out some unexpected moves.
A video of what can only be called "a performance" was posted Sunday on Facebook, and it has since gotten 2.7 million views and 35,000 shares.
In the video, the couple are seen doing a series of well choreographed moves for more than three minutes, including everything from urban dance to old fashion beach music steps.
The video was taken by Greenwood, S.C., resident Julianne Loven, a cousin of the bride. Loven says the couple's dance came as a complete surprise. Equally surprising, she says, is the growing reaction to the video online.
"The thing that impressed me the most wasn’t the coordination or anything, which was amazing," says Loven. "What Impressed me the most was how you could see the love they both had for each other just through the dance... I just love that you can watch the video... and see just how genuinely happy they are to be together."
The newlyweds are still on their honeymoon and aren't aware of all the attention they're getting, she says.
Loven says the couple practiced the dance in secret for nearly three months, either in person or through video chat time. ("They didn’t live in the same town before the wedding," Loven says.)
Comments on social media have ranged from praise to a little jealousy, with some brides-to-be notching up the pressure on their fiances.
"If this isn’t me at my wedding I picked the wrong guy," posted Claire Elizabeth.
"If we don't do something like this, we ain't gettin' married," Alexus Cee said in a message to someone we can only assume is her fiance.
"If we don’t dance like this at my wedding ...throw the whole wedding away," posted Shantel Jones.
Luttrell is a former lifeguard who works as an assistant project manager at a general contracting firm, according to his Facebook page. Neeley is a student studying mental health counseling, according to her Facebook page.
