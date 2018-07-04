Water jousting part of 4th of July fun in Tega Cay

The Rock Hill School District is offering a summer reading program for third graders who may not be reading on grade level. The program helps the students catch up to meet requirements set by the South Carolina Read to Succeed Initiative.
Undefeated on the 2018 summer swim season, the Greenwave out of the Springfield community in Fort Mill, South Carolina, won again this past week. The Greenwave beat Hunter Oaks in its most recent meet 471-372.
In American Legion baseball action, Fort Mill Post 43 swept York to move within a half-game of first place. Fort Mill has already clinched a playoff berth. Sitting at No. 1 is Rock Hill, but Fort Mill owns the tie-breaker.
Domtar, a paper products manufacturer whose U.S. headquarters is in Fort Mill, South Carolina, partnered with the Anne Springs Close Greenway to remove litter from environmentally sensitive Steele Creek on June 28, 2018. Domtar interns pitched in.
Fort Mill High grad Antonio Dawkins describes sneaking into his former school to take showers, something he had to do as a homeless high school student. Now, Dawkins is two semesters from becoming his family’s first college graduate.
A storm that ripped through York County late Wednesday left five homes damaged, and more than 1,000 customers in York and Chester counties remained without power Thursday. Emergency management officials say a "microburst" caused the damage.
Powerful storms rammed through buildings in the McConnells area of western York County Wednesday night. Several homes were damaged and more than 1,000 were left without power. Video courtesy of Herald news partner WSOC-TV.
Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?
In Fort Mill summer swimming action, the Greenwave out of Springfield, beat Baxter 484 to 384 with Springfield winning 12 of 20 relay events. The Greenwave remains undefeated in Division II of the Greater Charlotte Swim League.
12-year-old Javon impressed Officer Kawain Harrison of the Greenville Police Department with his impression of Michael Jackson's dance moves. A week after meeting Javon, Officer Harrison and his wife surprised him with new Michael Jackson gear.
Post 43 in Fort Mill won its American Legion baseball series against Lancaster Post 31 2-1, but nearly earned a sweep. Fort Mill Post 43 now heads into a crucial three-game series against York Post 66 this week looking to clinch a playoff spot.
Philip Holmes Jr., co-owner of PW's Gourmet Ice Cream in Rock Hill, died Saturday, June 23. His co-owner son Wayne Holmes said his father loved ice cream shops because it was a traditional way for families to spend time together.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hosted hundreds of high school football players Friday at his foundation's annual 7v7 tournament series at Northwestern High School. The tournament continues Saturday in Rock Hill.