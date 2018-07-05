Fireworks: 1 dead after SC July 4 incidents in Cheraw, 4 Rock Hill fires reported

One person has died and another was injured after separate fireworks incidents in the Chesterfield County town of Cheraw, police said.

A 24-year-old man died after a fireworks shell he was holding hit him in the chest, according to The Herald's news partner, WSOC-TV.

Another person was injured in the hand after a separate incident at the same apartment complex, WSOC reported.

The incident location is east of Lancaster County.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Emergency officials before the holiday stressed fireworks safety.

In Rock Hill on July 4, fire department officials reported four fires that were likely started by fireworks, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire department.

Commercial trash bin fires were reported at Heckle Boulevard and Etta Vaughan Lane that fire officials believe started from fireworks, Simmons said. Another fire in a garage from spent fireworks was put out before there was any damage, Simmons said.

A grass fire also started on Robbie Lane from fireworks, Simmons said.

Emergency officials before the holiday stressed fireworks safety.





Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald