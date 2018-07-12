Thief stole autistic kid’s bike. Rock Hill cops found it. Firefighters fixed it

Fort Mill High School recently hired Joelle Brotemarkle as the school's new girls' varsity soccer coach. Even though the team has posted successful seasons, Brotemarkle is the fourth new Yellow Jackets soccer coach in as many years.
Archie Parnell, the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District, has challenged incumbent Republican Ralph Norman to a 11 debates. Parnell narrowly lost to Norman in a special election last year.
The Tega Cay Police Department in South Carolina announced on July 9, 2018 that it provides DisposeRx, a solution that when mixed with water and used on prescription drugs renders them inactive and safe to throw in the trash.
In this January 2015 file video, sentences of the Friendship Nine, who were arrested in Rock Hill 54 years ago, were vacated by Circuit Court Judge John Hayes. They were arrested in 1961 for sitting at a whites-only lunch counter.
Main Street merchants are teaming up to present Fort Mill Jam, a day-long event to highlight the revitalization of the downtown area. The event will feature live music, food trucks, beer, wine and more.
Two Kemp's ridley sea turtles paddle back into the Atlantic in a release on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore after being treated for cold-stunning at the N.C. Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center on Roanoke Island.
The Piedmont Pride summer college baseball team relies on "foster families" to help support the organization financially, but the families get plenty in return from spending time with the Pride's players.
Police in York, South Carolina gave out fans to veterans and the elderly on Thursday, July 5, 2018. The money for the fans came from donations and police targeted those in need as temperatures again were above 90 degrees.
The Rock Hill School District is offering a summer reading program for third graders who may not be reading on grade level. The program helps the students catch up to meet requirements set by the South Carolina Read to Succeed Initiative.
Undefeated on the 2018 summer swim season, the Greenwave out of the Springfield community in Fort Mill, South Carolina, won again this past week. The Greenwave beat Hunter Oaks in its most recent meet 471-372.
In American Legion baseball action, Fort Mill Post 43 swept York to move within a half-game of first place. Fort Mill has already clinched a playoff berth. Sitting at No. 1 is Rock Hill, but Fort Mill owns the tie-breaker.
Domtar, a paper products manufacturer whose U.S. headquarters is in Fort Mill, South Carolina, partnered with the Anne Springs Close Greenway to remove litter from environmentally sensitive Steele Creek on June 28, 2018. Domtar interns pitched in.