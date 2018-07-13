Fort Mill woman, 53, dies in crash; here’s what we know about the head-on wreck

A 53-year-old woman died Thursday in a head-on crash in Fort Mill.

Donna K. Williams, of Fort Mill, died in a collision between a tractor-trailer truck and an SUV around 1 p.m. on U.S. 21 Business, just north of the Catawba River, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Williams was the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the 18-wheeler truck, Gast said.

She died at the scene.

The crash closed the highway for several hours as police reconstructed the wreck scene.

Investigators with the Fort Mill Police Department are still looking at the crash and have not filed any charges or released any findings on the cause, said police Maj. Bryan Zachary.

“We have an ongoing investigation into the incident, and are still trying to find out what happened,” Zachary said.

The crash happened near Riverview Elementary School and the entrance to Fort Mill Parkway.

The other driver was not injured, police said.