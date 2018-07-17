He was swimming during a family picnic at SC lake. Now divers are searching for him

Dive crews searched through the night for a man who went missing in Lake Hartwell on Monday evening, according to news reports.
Anderson County emergency responders received a call around 8:45 p.m. about a possible drowning at Singing Pines recreation center on Lake Hartwell, according to WSPA. They were told a 24-year-old man was swimming in the lake with friends when he went missing.
Officials told the Anderson Independent Mail that the man was trying to swim across a cove with a friend, and that the friend made it.
FOX Carolina identified the man as Juber Lemus, who was having a picnic at the lake with his family Monday evening. Crews returned to the water Tuesday morning to continue searching for Lemus, the station reported.
Lemus’ disappearance came one day after a Georgia man drowned while swimming with family at Calhoun Falls State Park in Abbeville County.
