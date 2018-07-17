Rock Hill woman confronted restaurant cook with kitchen utensil, police say

A Rock Hill woman was arrested Monday after letting herself into the kitchen of a restaurant where she confronted the cook with a kitchen utensil, police said.

Andrea Marie Little, 32, was charged with public disorderly conduct after the incident around 6:20 p.m. Monday at the Jack in the Box on Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill police said.

It is unclear what kind of utensil Little had in her hand when the cook was backed into a corner, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

The store manager called police.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Little was accused of going to the store to confront an ex-boyfriend, who was working as a cook, according to the Rock Hill police incident report.

Little “proceeded to let herself behind the counter and back into the kitchen,” police said.

The manager told officers that Little repeatedly cursed, the report stated.

Little left the store before police arrived, officers said. Police later contacted Little, who claimed the store manager had told her to go behind the counter into the kitchen, officers said.

Little admitted to cursing and “making a scene in a public restaurant” before she was charged, police reported.

She was placed on trespass notice for the restaurant, police said.