Tega Cay police join lip sync challenge with 'Ridin,' other tunes

A handful of Tega Cay police officers took the call for a trendy lip sync battle.
The police department has released a 5-minute video of nearly a dozen officers dancing and lip synching on the Tega Cay Golf Course and on boat police cruisers.
“This is going to go viral,” said Sgt. Robert Burns of the department.
The officers lip sync to “In My Feelings” by Drake, “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire, “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bently and “Come Sail Away” by Styx.
Fort Mill High School’s Cassidy Burns and Julia Loy from Buzz T.V. filmed the shoots.
Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NeZNfarM_0&feature=youtu.be to watch the video.
