Tega Cay police take on viral lip sync challenge with video on golf course, Lake Wylie

Several officers at the Tega Cay Police Department have taken the law enforcement lip sync battle by storm. A video with a handful of officers and city leaders shows the officials dancing and singing on the Tega Cay Golf Course and on Lake Wylie.
By
Up Next
Several officers at the Tega Cay Police Department have taken the law enforcement lip sync battle by storm. A video with a handful of officers and city leaders shows the officials dancing and singing on the Tega Cay Golf Course and on Lake Wylie.
By

Latest News

Tega Cay police join lip sync challenge with 'Ridin,' other tunes

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

July 18, 2018 11:54 AM

Tega Cay

A handful of Tega Cay police officers took the call for a trendy lip sync battle.

The police department has released a 5-minute video of nearly a dozen officers dancing and lip synching on the Tega Cay Golf Course and on boat police cruisers.

“This is going to go viral,” said Sgt. Robert Burns of the department.

The officers lip sync to “In My Feelings” by Drake, “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire, “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bently and “Come Sail Away” by Styx.

Fort Mill High School’s Cassidy Burns and Julia Loy from Buzz T.V. filmed the shoots.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NeZNfarM_0&feature=youtu.be to watch the video.

  Comments  