McMaster orders flags in SC to fly at half-staff Wednesday. Here's why

Flags across South Carolina will be flying at half-staff on Wednesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the flags to be flown that way in honor of a soldier in the U.S. Army who died in the line of duty, foxcarolina.com reported.

South Carolina native Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz was killed July 12 in combat in Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Traditionally, flags fly at half- staff on all state buildings from sunup to sundown.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Celiz will be laid to rest Wednesday following a 2 p.m. service at Congregation Mickve Israel in Savannah, Ga., live5news.com reported.





A procession was held Monday as Celiz’s remains were escorted by Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia to Gamble Funeral Home from Hunter Army Airfield — where he was based with the 75th Ranger Regiment, according to postandcourier.com.

His obituary said that Celiz is survived by his wife Katie Marie Ball Celiz, and was called “a loving husband and father,” according to WJCL.com.

The Army said that the 32-year-old Summerville native was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Celiz died during a combat operation in Paktia province as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, which is aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s troops and fighting terrorism, according to the Army.

The S.C. native graduated from Summerville High in 2004 and attended The Citadel until 2006, before enlisting in the Army in 2007, postandcourier.com reported.

Celiz was serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment as the battalion mortar platoon sergeant at the time of his death, according to the statement from the Army. It was his fifth deployment.

“Sgt. 1st Class Chris Celiz was a great Ranger leader, and he will be sorely missed by 1st Ranger Battalion,” said Lt. Col. Sean McGee, Commander, 1st Bn., 75th Ranger Regiment. “He had an incredibly positive attitude that inspired Rangers throughout the formation.”