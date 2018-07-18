Second Chester man arrested in York County Ocyco ‘drug ripoff gone bad’

A second suspect from Chester County has been arrested in a “drug ripoff gone bad” incident that ended with the shooting of a Rock Hill teen, police in York County said.

Dustin Dean Lowery, 24, of Great Falls, was charged late Tuesday with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to records from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The accused shooter, Austin Reed Pearson, 22, also of Great Falls, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspects yelled at the victim “Freeze!” before the victim, 18, was shot Sunday on Adelaide Court east of Rock Hill near the Catawba River.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the crime is another example of a “drug ripoff gone bad.”

The victim was supposed to be delivering the opioid Oxycodone when he was shot, police said.

The victim was shot in the back of his shoulder with a small-caliber handgun, Tolson said. The victim was hospitalized.

If the gun had been a larger caliber, the injury could have been fatal and the case would have been a murder, Tolson said.

Lowery remains jailed under a $35,000 bond, jail records show.

Reed is being held without bond.