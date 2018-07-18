Tega Cay police take on viral lip sync challenge with video on golf course, Lake Wylie
Several officers at the Tega Cay Police Department have taken the law enforcement lip sync battle by storm. A video with a handful of officers and city leaders shows the officials dancing and singing on the Tega Cay Golf Course and on Lake Wylie.
Main Street Fort Mill Jam on July 14 featured food trucks, vendors, live music and more to promote downtown merchants and highlight the revitalization of historic Fort Mill. It's all happening again on Aug. 11. More: https://bit.ly/2uFSrUI
U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson were among more than a dozen local officials who participated in a dunking booth fundraiser. The men helped raise money for the 809 Foundation in memory of Det. Mike Doty.
Rock Hill civil rights leader James "Jim" Frank Wells was laid to rest Thursday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church. Wells was a member of the Friendship Nine, a group of nine students from Friendship College who staged a sit-in protest in 1961.
Melanie Tindley of Charlotte, originally of Missouri, attended the funeral of Rock Hill civil rights leader James Frank Wells. The 77-year-old member of the Friendship Nine died Sunday. Tindley met with Wells' friend David Williamson at Five & Dine.
Fort Mill High School recently hired Joelle Brotemarkle as the school's new girls' varsity soccer coach. Even though the team has posted successful seasons, Brotemarkle is the fourth new Yellow Jackets soccer coach in as many years.
Archie Parnell, the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District, has challenged incumbent Republican Ralph Norman to a 11 debates. Parnell narrowly lost to Norman in a special election last year.
The Tega Cay Police Department in South Carolina announced on July 9, 2018 that it provides DisposeRx, a solution that when mixed with water and used on prescription drugs renders them inactive and safe to throw in the trash.
In this January 2015 file video, sentences of the Friendship Nine, who were arrested in Rock Hill 54 years ago, were vacated by Circuit Court Judge John Hayes. They were arrested in 1961 for sitting at a whites-only lunch counter.
Two Kemp's ridley sea turtles paddle back into the Atlantic in a release on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore after being treated for cold-stunning at the N.C. Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center on Roanoke Island.