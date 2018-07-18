After two deaths at NC waterfall, Forest Service takes these measures to prevent more

The U.S. Forest Service has taken measures in recent weeks to prevent more deaths at Rainbow Falls in the North Carolina mountains and says similar action is being considered at 11 other popular NC waterfalls.
Six people have died at NC mountain waterfalls this year, including two in two weeks at Rainbow Falls , in Transylvania County in Pisgah National Forest. One of the NC waterfall deaths occurred in winter, the rest this summer, The Charlotte Observer reported.
H’Money Siu, a 16-year-old from Charlotte, died on July 4 after she fell from the top of the Rainbow Falls, which is 150 feet high.
On June 23, 42-year-old John Shaffer of South Carolina died after he went over the waterfall while trying to save his dog, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
The Forest Service recently cut down trees at the top of the falls to discourage people from entering, the (Asheville) Citizen Times reported.
Rangers also have posted more warning signs, including ones saying people had just died there, The Transylvania Times reported.
“For some folks, the hazards are more ‘real’ if they know people died there in the recent past, as opposed to a standardized sign saying that people have died there,” Dave Casey, Pisgah Ranger District ranger, told The Transylvania Times.
