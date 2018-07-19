Cops found six kids crying and hungry. Then mom crawled from car -- drunk, police say

Police said they found six children hungry and crying at a home in Shelby, North Carolina.
Then their mom pulled up, The Shelby Star reported. She crawled from the car drunk, Charlotte ABC-TV affiliate WSOC-TV reported.
Police found no running water or an adult around, and not much food when they arrived at the home on Green Oaks Drive on Monday night, according to WSOC-TV.
The children, ages 6 months to 11 years, had been alone for at least five hours, the Star reported. The oldest child had texted the grandmother, who lives in Gaffney, South Carolina, according to the Star.
Jail records show Dawana Marquette Lee, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, having an expired registration card/tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance, jail records show. She was jailed on $5,000 bail, according to jail records.
Lee was no longer listed as being in the jail late Wednesday.
