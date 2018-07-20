Alligator loses its fear of humans after being fed illegally
A North Carolina Marine Corps base posted this video to Facebook to illustrate the dangers of feeding alligators. Not only is it unsafe, but it's also illegal, wildlife biologists and conservation law enforcement officers warn.
The sunflower fields at Draper Wildlife Management Area in York County have peaked but many of the flowers are still in bloom and others are still emerging. Each year, tourists and photographers visit the fields near McConnells.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB, and former Northwestern Trojan standout, Mason Rudolph stopped by the City of Rock Hill PRT Youth Football Coaches Clinic Thursday, July 19, 2018 to say a few words before the clinic began.
A Goldsboro preschool teacher no longer faces a criminal charge after video from a day care center failed to back up a story from the boy’s parents that she scratched and bruised the boy’s neck dragging him into a classroom.
Several officers at the Tega Cay Police Department have taken the law enforcement lip sync battle by storm. A video with a handful of officers and city leaders shows the officials dancing and singing on the Tega Cay Golf Course and on Lake Wylie.
Main Street Fort Mill Jam on July 14 featured food trucks, vendors, live music and more to promote downtown merchants and highlight the revitalization of historic Fort Mill. It's all happening again on Aug. 11. More: https://bit.ly/2uFSrUI
U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson were among more than a dozen local officials who participated in a dunking booth fundraiser. The men helped raise money for the 809 Foundation in memory of Det. Mike Doty.
Rock Hill civil rights leader James "Jim" Frank Wells was laid to rest Thursday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church. Wells was a member of the Friendship Nine, a group of nine students from Friendship College who staged a sit-in protest in 1961.
Melanie Tindley of Charlotte, originally of Missouri, attended the funeral of Rock Hill civil rights leader James Frank Wells. The 77-year-old member of the Friendship Nine died Sunday. Tindley met with Wells' friend David Williamson at Five & Dine.